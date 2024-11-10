Sports
Predicting the rest of Michigan State's football season
This Michigan State football season has felt like a roller coaster for most.
While from a bird's eye view this season has been most of what we expected before the season started, it felt like this team has left some meat on the bone when it comes to the win column and what they get out of a few results. position groups.
So far, the Spartans are 4-5 and 11th in the new-look Big Ten. For the most part, they've taken care of the teams expected of them, including all but one non-conference opponent, Maryland, and a big win over Iowa. They've managed to keep losses to Top 25 teams within one score, including a four-point loss to Boston College and a seven-point loss to the team down the stretch.
A bowl game is still within reach, but there is little room for error heading into the seventh inning of the 2024 season. The bad news is they can only afford one more mistake in the last three games. The good news is that the remaining teams currently have a combined record of 11-14, with Illinois, Purdue and Rutgers no longer ranked. All very winnable games.
Let's get into the predictions.
Easily the hardest game on paper the Spartans have left, this is the game where they can use their latest mistake. While Illinois is a solid team, they have recently shown that they are very beatable.
The uncertainty surrounding the availability of key starters, quarterback Aidan Chiles, cornerback Charles Brantley and safety Malik Spencer, shrinks the chances of an upset. Fortunately, none of these injuries are expected to be season-ending head coach Jonathan Smith is confident that Chiles will not miss any time.
Despite the good news, I remain conservative and expect the Spartans to lose a close game on the road.
Prediction: MSU 17, Illinois 21
The Spartans are on the ropes in this situation with a projected record of 4-6. They get to finish the season at home and possibly secure a bowl game for their fans with wins this week and next. With lingering injuries to the aforementioned key starters now three weeks behind them, the Spartans take advantage of one of the more disappointing teams in the conference to get back in the win column and potentially become bowl eligible in the final week of the regular season .
Prediction: Purdue 10, MSU 27
With a bowl game appearance on the line, expect Sparty to pull out all the stops to secure a spot in December football. Something to note: Don't expect Rutgers to have an easy time as they could very well fight for a spot as they currently sit at 4-4 on the season.
It should be a close match, but I expect a win similar to most of this year, thanks to an excellent kicking performance from Jonathan Kim, with the defense doing enough to fend off the Scarlet Knights.
Prediction: Rutgers 17, MSU 19
I'm not an expert at projecting bowl games myself, so I'm moving this selection to the most recent edition of Bleacher Report's bowl season projection for this matchup. They currently expect Michigan State to meet TCU in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 26.
TCU is having a good year and is currently on the brink of bowl eligibility at 5-4. The Horned Frogs are led by second-year standout quarterback Josh Hoover, who is coming off an excellent season, leading the TCU offense to over 32 points per game thus far.
The defense has been the limitation for TCU this season, allowing nearly 29 points per game.
This matchup would be very intriguing considering the opposing qualities of each team. The MSU defense has been struggling with skilled quarterbacks lately, which made me think this game could get out of hand if the offense gets going early. I expect a competitive game, but ultimately TCU pulls away.
Prediction: MSU 23, TCU 33
|
Sources
2/ https://spartanavenue.com/predicting-the-rest-of-the-michigan-state-football-season-01jc116taaw6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran will make a final call for protest this month: Gandapur – Pakistan
- Meeting with Jokowi and Melki-Johni absorb directions for the construction of NTT
- Corona del Mar girls tennis advances to the semifinals of the CIF Open Division
- Joe Biden extends Oval Office invitation to Donald Trump | US elections 2024
- UN: Almost 70% of the dead in Gaza are women and children
- Dar in Saudi Arabia for the meeting of OIC ministers – Pakistan
- Boris Johnson was 'caught lying' about Partygate by Cummings aide, new book claims
- Michigan Football vs Indiana: Live Updates, Game Thread 2024 season
- PTI leaders call for final battle for Imran Khan's release, protest planned in KP
- PM Modis rally in Pune: Cops ban use of drones, aerial gadgets over security concerns | Pune News
- The enigmatic and fiercely independent First Lady is back
- Republicans poised to take control of the House of Representatives | Chamber of Deputies