Women's tennis concludes the fall 2024 season with CCU Battle at the Beach





CONWAY, SC The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) women's tennis team concluded the 2024 fall season Saturday with the CCU Battle at the Beach, hosted by Coastal Carolina at the Stevens Tennis Complex. During the two-day event, the Spartans recorded two doubles victories and seven singles victories. Alexandra Dodashev led the team with three singles victories this weekend. FIRST DAY (Friday, November 8)

Double Dodashev and Olivia Gallagher (UNCG) lost to Stela Joksimovic and Alicia Eberwein (UNCW), 4-6

Sydney Bly And Raegan Mitchell (UNCG) lost to Eda Arli and Elif Albayrak (UNCW) 4-6

Ella Olexa And Elizabeth Birkevold (UNCG) lost to Katelyn Hubbard and Ananyaa Bhargava (UNCW) 1-6

Luna Urso (UNCG) and Serbian (Queens) lost to Joksimovic and Eberwein (UNCW), 0-6

Olivia Gallagher and Dodashev (UNCG) defeated Nicole Abel and Brunelle Kouam (Coast) 7-5

Bly and Mitchell (UNCG) lost to Brooke Rogers and Katya Hersh (Coastal), 2-6

Olexa and Birkevold (UNCG) lost to Anna Babayan and Paula Caber (Coastal), 0-6 Singles Gallagher (UNCG) lost to Lucy Hogan (Queens), 0-6, 4-6

Dodashev (UNCG) defeated Marika Mueller (Queens) 6-1, 6-1

Mitchell (UNCG) defeated Andreea Onitoui (Queens), 6-7, 7-5, 1-0 (6)

Bly (UNCG) lost to Zoe Csitanovic (Queens), 4-6, 6-2, 0-1 (4)

Birkevold (UNCG) defeated Audrey Serb (Queens) 6-3, 6-1

Urso (UNCG) defeated Bhargava (UNCW) 6-1, 6-2

Olexa (UNCG) lost to Mitrache (Coast), 1-6, 1-3 (RET) SECOND DAY (Saturday, November 9)

Double Gallagher and Dodashev (UNCG) lost to Hogan and Onitoui (Queens), 4-6

Bly and Mitchell (UNCG) defeated Mueller and Csitanovic (Queens) 6-3

Olexa and Birkevold (UNCG) lost to Bhargava and Eberwein (UNCW), 4-6 Singles Gallagher (UNCG) defeated Albayrak (UNCW) 6-4, 6-2

Dodashev (UNCG) defeated Arli (UNCW) 3-0 (RET)

Mitchell (UNCG) lost to Joksimovic (UNCW), 0-6, 3-6

Bly (UNCG) lost to Hubbard (UNCW), 2-6, 1-6

Birkevold (UNCG) lost to Eberwein (UNCW), 3-6, 1-6

Urso (UNCG) lost to Glicktsein (UNCW), 0-6, 2-6

Gallagher (UNCG) lost to Babayan (Coastal), 0-6, 3-6

Dodashev (UNCG) defeated Caber (Coast) 6-1, 6-4

Mitchell (UNCG) lost to Kouam (Coastal), 3-6, 3-6

Bly (UNCG) lost to Abel (Coast), 1-6, 6-3, 0-1 (6)

Birkevold (UNCG) lost to Clark (Coastal), 2-6, 2-6

Urso (UNCG) lost to Rogers (Coastal), 4-6, 3-6 BUY UNCG GEAR

Click herefor your one-stop shop for all your official UNCG merchandise! From clothing to accessories, there is something for everyone! NEXT The Spartans will return to action in the spring with a trip to Louisville on Saturday, January 18 at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

