Sports
Two months later, the post-Olympic blues has Paris in its grip
Swimmer Florent Manaudou is feeling down, French MPs are in despair over a plummeting sports budget and the Eiffel Tower has lost its Olympic rings.
Two months after the flame of the glittering Olympic and Paralympic Games went out in Paris, the French capital is in the grip of a post-Game blues.
Swimming superstar Leon Marchand, a four-time gold medalist, continues to impress in pools around the world, but for his teammate Manaudou, the return to everyday life has proven difficult.
Manaudou, 33, was the first torchbearer on French soil when the Olympic flame arrived in Marseille in April and won two bronze medals in the pool in Paris – but he wants to move on.
“It has been very complicated emotionally since the end of the Games,” he said.
“Everyone keeps throwing me into it. I don't blame anyone, it's completely normal, but I want to move forward.
“I don't want to be stuck in August 2024 for months.”
In the capital, the dismantling of the temporary Olympic venues is almost complete.
The Olympic rings have been removed from the Eiffel Tower and the air cauldron in the Tuileries Gardens, which proved to be such a hit, has been removed and is looking for a new home.
The grounds of the Palace of Versailles, which required major renovations to host the equestrian events, will not be fully restored until early next year.
The lights have gone out at the local organizing committee's headquarters in Saint-Denis and the body has been moved to a smaller building north of Paris.
But President Tony Estanguet remains hard at work, with estimates expected next month whether the budget will exceed 4.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion).
– 'Definitely worth it' –
The government has not yet made public the full bill for the latest government costs, including bonuses for police officers.
On Thursday, France's general budget rapporteur, Charles de Courson, estimated that 1.9 billion euros had not been budgeted.
Minister Delegate for Budget and Public Accounts Laurent Saint-Martin responded that the amount represented additional costs resulting from the deployment of personnel from the Ministries of the Interior and Defense.
“Everyone will say, 'It cost more than expected, but given the image we left behind, it's definitely worth the extra,'” a former elected official insists.
In fact, increased consumption around the Olympics boosted French growth, with the economy expanding 0.4 percent in the July-September quarter.
On the other hand, declining funding for sports in 2025, against the backdrop of a dip in public finances, has upset almost all stakeholders.
“What remains of the 'great sporting country' barely a month after the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games?” asked ecology lawmaker Jean-Claude Raux.
“We have the impression that nothing has happened,” Belkhir Belhaddad, co-chairman of the Olympic monitoring group in the French parliament, told AFP.
Nevertheless, sports clubs have seen their numbers rise, especially in Paris, where table tennis, fencing and swimming – three sports in which France won Olympic medals – have all seen a marked increase in interest.
Some Olympic initiatives have remained, such as closing the emblematic Pont d'Iena bridge over the River Seine to traffic. The bridge, which connects the Eiffel Tower with the Palais de Chaillot, will become a pedestrian area.
In a more somber reminder of the Games, the pressure group “The Other Side of the Coin” continues to denounce what it calls “the social cleansing” associated with the Olympics, referring to the clearing of homeless people from Paris.
But as memories of summer fade, eyes are already turning to the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps.
Prime Minister Michel Barnier has signed a guarantee that the French state will meet its financial obligations for those Games.
After three-time Olympic canoeing champion Estanguet led the Summer Games, five-time biathlon gold medalist Martin Fourcade is among the names touted to head the organizing committee for the winter edition.
dec/gk/ea/gj
FOX28 Spokane
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox28spokane.com/two-months-on-post-olympic-blues-grip-paris/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran will make a final call for protest this month: Gandapur – Pakistan
- Meeting with Jokowi and Melki-Johni absorb directions for the construction of NTT
- Corona del Mar girls tennis advances to the semifinals of the CIF Open Division
- Joe Biden extends Oval Office invitation to Donald Trump | US elections 2024
- UN: Almost 70% of the dead in Gaza are women and children
- Dar in Saudi Arabia for the meeting of OIC ministers – Pakistan
- Boris Johnson was 'caught lying' about Partygate by Cummings aide, new book claims
- Michigan Football vs Indiana: Live Updates, Game Thread 2024 season
- PTI leaders call for final battle for Imran Khan's release, protest planned in KP
- PM Modis rally in Pune: Cops ban use of drones, aerial gadgets over security concerns | Pune News
- The enigmatic and fiercely independent First Lady is back
- Republicans poised to take control of the House of Representatives | Chamber of Deputies