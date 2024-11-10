Corona del Mar girls tennis advances to the semifinals of the CIF Open Division

The girls tennis teams from Corona del Mar and Fountain Valley high schools got to know each other quite a bit over the course of the season.

The Sea Kings defeated the Barons in two close league games, before several players competed again last week in the Sunset League individual championships.

Not only that, but CdM and Fountain Valley matched up in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs on Friday.

Another close match ensued, but CdM used a balanced effort to earn an 11-7 victory on home court.

Fourth-seeded Corona del Mar (16-2) will play top-seeded Palos Verdes (21-0) in an Open Division semifinal on Wednesday.

The competition is a battle between teams with the Sea King as the mascot. The Corona del Mar contingent lost 10-8 in a non-league match at Palos Verdes on September 3, but are happy to be in the last four and get another chance.

The team's core group of juniors have lost in the Open Division quarter-finals each of the past two years.

CdM also had just one senior starter on Friday, Eden Clark.

Polina Briggs, left, and Emilie Lew, right, both swept singles for CdM on Friday, while Madi Jackson, center, scored doubles sweeps with partner Isabel Roytman. (Matt Szabo)

Because we lost a lot of seniors last year, I didn't think our team would do very well, CdM junior Polina Briggs said. I was a little surprised at how well we did this year.

Emilie Lew and Briggs, the Sunset League singles champions, scored singles sweeps against Fountain Valley (13-3) on Friday. The CdM No. 1 doubles team of junior Isabel Roytman and freshman Madi Jackson also swept.

Lew missed time this season with an ankle injury, but she looked sharp Friday, starting with an impressive 6-1 win over Fountain Valley junior Chloe Vu.

[The ankle] wasn't feeling great [Thursday] so I was a little nervous about playing the game today, Lew said. This is a very important match. I'm really glad I have it [a win against Vu] out of the way at first. The rest I had my confidence, so it was just a piece of cake.

Roytman and Jackson defeated doubles champions Katelyn Nguyen and Kendra Ly 6-4 in the first round. In the second round it was CdM's Sasha Briggs and Giulia Fontana who achieved a 7-6 (7-2) victory over Nguyen and Ly.

The two close doubles wins helped Corona del Mar take a 4-2 lead after the first round, an 8-4 lead after the second round and clinch the match soon after.

Fountain Valley's doubles team of Katelyn Nguyen (left) and Kendra Ly are the Sunset League doubles champions. (James Carbone)

Fountain Valley coach Harshul Patel said it was the first time Nguyen and Ly lost to Roytman and Jackson in four meetings this season. Still, he was proud of his team, saying a No. 5 ranking in the Open Division was the best program.

Each of Fountain Valley's three losses this season have been to CdM, 9-9 (80-75 in matches) on September 12 and 11-7 on October 8.

To be able to compete even at this level and come so close to CdM is truly an achievement for our team, Patel said. There's no doubt about that.

The doubles teams of Jaslyn Nguyen and Athena Tran, as well as Katie Lam and Kacie Lam, each won twice for Fountain Valley.

CdM had one win in singles against Julia Cross.