Sports
Corona del Mar girls tennis advances to the semifinals of the CIF Open Division
The girls tennis teams from Corona del Mar and Fountain Valley high schools got to know each other quite a bit over the course of the season.
The Sea Kings defeated the Barons in two close league games, before several players competed again last week in the Sunset League individual championships.
Not only that, but CdM and Fountain Valley matched up in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs on Friday.
Another close match ensued, but CdM used a balanced effort to earn an 11-7 victory on home court.
Fourth-seeded Corona del Mar (16-2) will play top-seeded Palos Verdes (21-0) in an Open Division semifinal on Wednesday.
The competition is a battle between teams with the Sea King as the mascot. The Corona del Mar contingent lost 10-8 in a non-league match at Palos Verdes on September 3, but are happy to be in the last four and get another chance.
The team's core group of juniors have lost in the Open Division quarter-finals each of the past two years.
CdM also had just one senior starter on Friday, Eden Clark.
Because we lost a lot of seniors last year, I didn't think our team would do very well, CdM junior Polina Briggs said. I was a little surprised at how well we did this year.
Emilie Lew and Briggs, the Sunset League singles champions, scored singles sweeps against Fountain Valley (13-3) on Friday. The CdM No. 1 doubles team of junior Isabel Roytman and freshman Madi Jackson also swept.
Lew missed time this season with an ankle injury, but she looked sharp Friday, starting with an impressive 6-1 win over Fountain Valley junior Chloe Vu.
[The ankle] wasn't feeling great [Thursday] so I was a little nervous about playing the game today, Lew said. This is a very important match. I'm really glad I have it [a win against Vu] out of the way at first. The rest I had my confidence, so it was just a piece of cake.
Roytman and Jackson defeated doubles champions Katelyn Nguyen and Kendra Ly 6-4 in the first round. In the second round it was CdM's Sasha Briggs and Giulia Fontana who achieved a 7-6 (7-2) victory over Nguyen and Ly.
The two close doubles wins helped Corona del Mar take a 4-2 lead after the first round, an 8-4 lead after the second round and clinch the match soon after.
Fountain Valley coach Harshul Patel said it was the first time Nguyen and Ly lost to Roytman and Jackson in four meetings this season. Still, he was proud of his team, saying a No. 5 ranking in the Open Division was the best program.
Each of Fountain Valley's three losses this season have been to CdM, 9-9 (80-75 in matches) on September 12 and 11-7 on October 8.
To be able to compete even at this level and come so close to CdM is truly an achievement for our team, Patel said. There's no doubt about that.
The doubles teams of Jaslyn Nguyen and Athena Tran, as well as Katie Lam and Kacie Lam, each won twice for Fountain Valley.
CdM had one win in singles against Julia Cross.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports/story/2024-11-09/corona-del-mar-girls-tennis-powers-into-cif-open-division-semifinals
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricketer Botham rescued from crocodile-infested waters after a fishing accident
- The nationwide fourth quarter synchronous earthquake drill is scheduled for November 14
- PTI expects ministers to reject Trump's role in Imran's release – Pakistan
- India banks on Modi-Trump warmth to navigate volatile future with US | US Election News 2024
- Two months later, the post-Olympic blues has Paris in its grip | News
- Medication abortion is safe before 6 weeks of pregnancy, ET HealthWorld
- First state visit, President Prabowo was welcomed in a state ceremony by President Xi Jinping
- What does the Trump presidency mean for the war in Ukraine?
- Racist text messages sent across US to be investigated by authorities
- USC Men's Tennis wraps up fall season at ITA West Sectional
- Gandapur vows not to return home until Imran Khan is released
- Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia next week