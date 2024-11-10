Brilliant win from Brighton at Fusion

November 9, 2024 | Matthew Shaw

Unbeaten records were broken, there was some great table tennis played, but crucially, Brighton won again. The defending champions are three out of three after seeing off Fusion in a real ding-dong battle that ended with the visitors winning 5-2.

This was the kind of encounter that makes the Senior British League Clubs Premier Division as exciting as it is. Not a single set was won in straight sets and in the end the narrowest of margins saw Brighton take the win, rather than Fusion.

Brighton came into this match having not dropped a set in their first two matches. It always felt unlikely that this would continue here and that proved to be the case, although on another day their winning start might have come to an end. Fusion will think about what could have happened again if they could have won two sets they lost in five. But as is the biggest word in sport and the fact is that Brighton did what they had to do.

The boring version of this story would be to tell you that Brighton actually went up 4-0, but that simply doesn't do justice to what happened. The young player Larry Trumpauskas lost 3-1 to the Swede David Andersson, but everything was tight and was decided by two points. Trumpauskas couldn't convert an 8-4 lead into the second and from then on it always felt like an uphill task, with Andersson's backhand block fending off everything throughout.

At the other table, Shaquille Webb-Dixon was playing in the same spot where he defeated Chris Doran about a month earlier and as he soared to an 11-3 victory against Shoma Nishihara, another shocker appeared on the cards. However, Nishihara's class shone through as he grabbed the next three points to double Brighton's lead.

Doubles would prove crucial. Crucially, it went Brighton's way in a decider. Nishihara and Andersson defeated Webb-Dixon and Trumpauskas junior in five, giving the visitors a three-nil lead in front of their impressive traveling crowd. The Fusion duo played admirably, but the Brighton duo's determination proved just enough to see them home after losing the first end.

There was no room for error for Fusion after that, but with an energetic crowd willing them to do so, they weren't going to go down without a fight. Next up was Larry's father, Lorestas, against Brighton's irate defender, Ihor Zavadyski. The Ukrainian, for those who have never seen him before, simply does not miss. His retrieve and reach know no bounds and unfortunately for Lorestas, he found out the hard way.

The English top veteran knew how to construct points very well to create openings, and his powerful backhand in particular caused problems. But Zavadyski's diversity and deception ultimately proved too much. This meant that Brighton had won.

But it was fitting that Fusion put some wins on the board to reflect their efforts. In doing so, they ended the undefeated starts of Nishihara and Andersson. While his father played at the other table, Larry put in a huge performance, beating Nishihara after two games down. Not to be outdone, Lorestas was equally impressive as he defeated Andersson, much to the delight of the home crowd.

It left Webb-Dixon and Zavadyski to bring the curtain down on the match, and it's fair to say it was a blast. The playing styles complemented each other brilliantly: Webb-Dixon launching humdingers and Zavadyski, whose ability to return some shots was unfathomable. Despite this, Webb-Dixon moved two games ahead and seemed on its way to an impressive victory.

But Zavadyski had other ideas. Webb-Dixon appeared to tire somewhat in the third, but saw the game slip out of his control in the fourth, giving up a 10-7 lead. That hurt, and as Zavadyski had his name sung after winning every point, he rallied in the fifth to prevail and send Brighton home in delight.

It's a win that keeps them at the top of the table due to a superior sets ratio. Fusion is still looking for their first win. You can watch the full stream by clicking here.