India vs Pakistan: 'BCCI ke saath saath': Former Pakistani cricketer makes surprising revelation about Champions Trophy | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: As tension continues over the standoff between India and Pakistan over hosting of the Champions Trophy, there were reports on Friday that BCCI had informed the Pakistan Cricket Board that it would not send the Indian team to Pakistan for the tournament and that it the matches in Dubai, too PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi denied receiving any formal communication from BCCI.

As per standard practice, BCCI must get permission from the Indian government before making any calls for the team's travel to Pakistan.

Amid this impasse, former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali made a surprising revelation that some other cricket boards may also refuse to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel on Saturday, “BCCI has not said no yet. BCCI will say no on the 11th and I will see what other cricket boards will say no. I am saying this because IPL has a huge influence. All the cricket boards in the world make a lot of money from the IPL. Each player gets 10-15 percent of the IPL revenue. So what the position of the cricket boards in Australia, England and New Zealand will be will become clearer 11th.”

Basit Ali praised PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi for holding a nice press conference and stated that all talks in Pakistan and India have come to a standstill and now it is all down to paperwork.

Basit Ali said: “What BCCI will say on paper, how will PCB react and how the… ICC will continue. The day after tomorrow (Monday) everything will be clear. But Pakistan will not lose here, money will not win here, it will be cricket that will suffer because those who love cricket will talk about the game, those who love money will talk about other things. Let's see, it's part of life, every day is not a Sunday. The world will not remain the same. I will just see which boards will be in favor of Pakistan and which boards will favor BCCI because of the pressure of IPL.” Politics Jeet Gai, Cricket Haar Gai | Rizwan's next target is the Champions Trophy | Basit Ali PCB had agreed on a hybrid model while hosting the Asia Cup in 2023, with India playing all their matches in Sri Lanka. Pakistan had finally agreed to play India in Ahmedabad during the ODI World Cup as well.

If things don't change on the BCCI front, PCB will have to take the matter to the ICC where incumbent BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who will take over as ICC president on December 1, will take a decision on the matter will have to take. By policy, the ICC does not interfere in the diplomatic policies of any country.

Sources said BCCI wants the decision on this issue to be taken before Shah takes charge as ICC chairman.

If PCB ultimately agrees to the hybrid model, it will be interesting to see which venue ICC proposes for the final.

PCB had reportedly floated the idea of ​​the Indian team setting up a base in Chandigarh and traveling to Lahore only on match days. However, that idea is considered a logistical nightmare.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/bcci-ke-saath-saath-former-pakistan-cricketer-makes-startling-revelation-about-champions-trophy/articleshow/115135710.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos