Cricketer Botham rescued from crocodile-infested waters after a fishing accident

England cricketer Ian Botham was rescued by his former Ashes rival Merv Hughes after falling into crocodile-infested waters during a fishing trip in northern Australia.

Botham, along with Hughes and a group of friends, were on a boat when the accident happened, which resulted in severe bruising to his torso but no serious injuries for the former England all-rounder.





Botham, 68, reportedly became entangled in ropes as he made his way to another boat, causing him to land headfirst in the Moyle River, 200 kilometers southwest of Darwin in Australia's tropical north. The river is known to be inhabited by saltwater crocodiles and bull sharks.

Botham posted about the incident on social media and shared his relief, saying: “My catch of the day was the barra, while I was almost the catch of the day because of all the crocodiles and bull sharks… thanks guys for getting me out fetched.”

The two cricket legends, who faced each other many times in the Ashes series in the late 1980s and early 1990s, have maintained a close friendship over the years.

Commenting to News Corp, Botham compared himself to Australian film character Crocodile Dundee, saying: “At the end of the day, Crocodile Beefy survived.

“I was out of the water faster than I got in. Quite a few pairs of eyes were peeking at me. Luckily I didn't have time to think about what was in the water. The boys were brilliant, it was just one of them those accidents. It all happened very quickly and I'm doing well now.”

There have been three fatal crocodile attacks in Australia this year.