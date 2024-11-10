Three Frogs qualify for the NCAA Individual Championships





FORT WORTH TCU will have three representations at the NCAA Individual Championships. Duncan Chan punched his ticket to the singles draw after defeating Baylor's Oskar Brostrom Poulsen 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the ITA Central Sectional Championships on Saturday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. Accompanying Chan will be Pedro Vives And To Maxted who received a doubles walkover in the semifinals against Gavin Young and Bjorn Swenson (Michigan). Vives and Maxted previously qualified in singles at the ITA All-American Championships in September. Chan became the eighth Horned Frog to reach the NCAA Singles Championships over the past three seasons. He joined an illustrious list that includes All-Americans Juan Carlos Aguilar, Jake Fearnley Luc Fomba and Jack Pinnington . TCU has now qualified nine players for NCAAs since 2022, as Vives and Sebastian Gorzny earned seeded positioning and All-American honors in doubles in May. Chan rode an improbable 72-hour streak in his first NCAA Championships appearance. He was given a wild card into the 32-player Sectionals singles draw on Wednesday due to an opponent injury. The sophomore defeated teammate Julian Alonso in straight sets in the opening round. Chan staved off match point in a 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-5 thriller over Michigan's Patorn Hanchaikul on Friday, positioning himself for a spot in the sport's most prestigious invitational. It was all Chan versus Brostrom Poulsen on a crisp fall morning in Texas. He won five of nine break points, including three in set two. Chan made the end result even more academic with three clean service games. Young withdrew from the Wolverines' doubles match against Vives and Maxted due to an abdominal injury. He previously reserved his spot in the NCAA Doubles Championships with another partner. Rice's Arthus de la Basstiere and Kabeer Kapasi defeated Ohio State's Bryce Nakashima and Will Jansen in the corresponding semifinal. The Sectionals singles and doubles championships will not be played. Singles semifinalists and doubles finalists automatically qualify for the NCAA Individual Championships, held Nov. 19-24 in Waco. Chan and And Quirijns On Sunday he also captured the consolation championship in doubles. They first won an all-TCU battle for Alosno and Filip Apltauer 8-7 (2). Chan and Quirijns then ousted Ohio State's Jack Anthrop and Preston Stearns via an identical score in the final. ITA Central Sectional Championships

Fort Worth, Texas | Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center

November 7-10, 2024 Main draw singles SF Duncan Chan (TCU) final #7 Gavin Young (Michigan): WD

QF Duncan Chan (TCU) final Oskar Brostrom Poulsen (Baylor): 6-3, 6-3

RD16 Duncan Chan (TCU) final Patorn Hanchaikul (Michigan): 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-5

RD32 Duncan Chan (TCU) final Julian Alonso (TCU): 6-4, 6-2 Main draw doubles SF To Maxted / Pedro Vives (TCU) final Gavin Young / Bjorn Swenson (Michigan): WO

QF To Maxted / Pedro Vives (TCU) did. #3 Giulo Perego / Togan Tokac (GUA): 7-6 (1), 6-4

RD16 To Maxted / Pedro Vives (TCU) final Jack Anthrop / Preston Stearns (Ohio State): 6-3, 6-3

RD16 Luis Alvarez and Asahi Harazaki (OU) def. Julian Alonso / Filip Apltauer (TCU): 6-2. 6-3

RD16 Pierre-Yves Bailly / Sebastian Gorzny (Texas) for sure. Duncan Chan / And Quirijns (TCU): 6-4, 6-2 Singles comfort RD16 #89 Luis Alvarez (OU) def. Julian Alonso (TCU): 7-5, 6-1, [12-10] Double consolation F Duncan Chan / And Quirijns (TCU) final Jack Anthrop / Preston Stearns (Ohio State): 8-7 (2)

SF Duncan Chan / And Quirijns (TCU) final Julian Alonso / Filip Apltauer (TCU): 8-7 (2)

QF Julian Alonso / Filip Apltauer (TCU) final Louis Bowden / Quintan Van Wijk (Baylor): 8-5

QF Duncan Chan / And Quirijns (TCU) final Kristof Minarik / Alejandro Jacome (Wichita State): 8-5

