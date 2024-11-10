Australia names a Test squad to face India in the first Test; Nathan McSweeney makes debut, Marcus Harris left out, when is the first test?

Nathan McSweeney has received a first Test call-up for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, named in Australia's 13-player squad for the series opener against India in Perth.

Watch every ball of Australia vs Pakistan ODI Series LIVE and exclusively on FOX CRICKET, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/>

The South Australian has been rewarded for his consistency in the Sheffield Shield in recent years, with chief selector George Bailey confirming he will open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja at Perth Stadium later this month. He becomes Australia's 467th test cricketer, beating specialist openers Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Sam Konstas for the role.

McSweeney had never opened the batting at first-class level before the Australian A series, but national selectors are confident the right-hander has the technique and temperament needed to cope with the swinging Kookaburra.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australian batsmen Marcus Harris (L) and Nathan McSweeney (R) hit a quick single run on the third day of the Australia A vs India A cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 9, 2024. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / –IMAGE RESTRICTED FOR EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE– Source: AFP

The previous Australian to open the batting at Test level without doing so for his state was Victorian Richie Robinson in 1977.

The 25-year-old, who captained Australia A this week, has also been recognized for his leadership qualities, touted as a potential successor to Test skipper Pat Cummins.

Josh Inglis, Australia's newest white-ball captain, has been named as a back-up batsman in the squad, and he also offers the opportunity to use the gloves – as he does with the ODI and T20I squads – as a back-up for Alex Carey.

The West Australian is uncapped at Test level and has forced his way into the squad with two swashbuckling centuries in each of his Sheffield Shield matches so far this season.

Victorian seamer Scott Boland continues to cling to being the big three's back-up bowler after watching from the sidelines in seven consecutive Tests at home and in New Zealand last summer.

The injured Cameron Green is the only member of the Australian XI from their most recent outing – a three-wicket win in Christchurch – missing from the squad.

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> PERTH, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 22: Josh Inglis has been named in the Test squad. Source: Getty Images

We're just really happy with Nathan's play, chairman of selectors George Bailey said of Australia's latest debutant

I think over the last 12 to 15 months we've seen a player whose growth is on a great trajectory. He is a very organised, composed player and he has a game that really suits Test cricket.

The selection chairman is convinced that McSweeney is well placed to adjust the opening.

He can probably say more about that, but I don't think it's a huge adjustment going from three to opening, Bailey said.

I think in the 15 or so games he's hit three for South Australia, he's played before the 10 about 20 times, so he's got plenty of experience. And like I said, I don't think his game and the way he plays will require too many adjustments.

With almost the entire squad now over 30, the inclusion of McSweeney as opener and Josh Inglis as initial reserve adds some younger blood to the Australian squad. But Bailey said age demographic was not a factor when it came to choosing McSweeney over Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and teenager Sam Konstas.

We've talked about this in the past, that in Test cricket it's about the here and now, he said.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Opener candidates “crumble” in AUS A win | 02:02

Especially with the way the Test Championship is set up, every Test is crucial. So no, it was purely about choosing the player we thought would be the most suitable.

When releasing the first squad, the selectors made it clear that this was for the Perth Test and results and form will be taken into account as the series progresses.

I think (it has to do with) the balance, Bailey said.

I'll probably touch Josh (Inglis). Josh is obviously the backup hitter for the start of the series, but we just don't know how this series will go and what the requirements will be. There are a number of players who are well placed and if we need to call on them this summer, they will be ready to go.

He said Inglis was selected as reserve purely because of his batting and that his presence had no impact on Alex Carey's position as favorite wicketkeeper.

“Again, we just think his game is in a really good place, especially for certain roles on the team,” he said.

We like his ability to put pressure on the opponent at the right moments and move the game forward. I think he definitely has a game that he could play at different times, certainly in Asia, or somewhere else.

Obviously, this is just a batting decision. (There is) no pressure on Kez. Kez is also in beautiful form. So yeah, if Josh gets the chance, I'm really excited to see how he goes.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Harris and Bancroft in search of golden ducks | 00:57

And especially, I think for him, if you look back over the last few years, when he comes back to Shield cricket, it's quite often on the back of some white ball cricket. He hasn't had long bursts of Shield cricket yet so I think his ability to bounce in and out of formats has been really impressive.

Bailey said the decision to back McSweeney was not a reflection on the openers vying for the position and played down concerns about the size of the batsmen at the top of the order across the country.

“I think Marcus Harris still has good contact,” he said.

If you don't select a player, it doesn't mean you don't think things aren't going really well. Clearly a lot has been written and said about Sam Konstas. I think he continues to improve, and his future looks really bright.

And despite not having spent much time in the middle, I actually think Cameron Bancroft is still batting really well, just without runs. I think we appreciate Shield cricket. It's a challenge at the top, but like I said, I don't think the adjustment (for McSweeney) from three to opening is too much.

Australian squad for Perth Test vs India

Pat Cummins (c)

Usman Khawaja

Nathan McSweeney

Marnus Labuschagne

Steve Smith

Travis Head

Mitchell Marsh

Alex Carey

Mitchell Starc

Nathan Lyon

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Inglis

Scott Boland