Long Beach State Women's Tennis will compete in the finals in both singles and doubles at the UNLV Fall Tournament





LAS VEGAS, Nev. Long Beach State posted several key wins and a pair of very close losses on Saturday as the UNLV Fall Tournament completed its second day. Long Beach State posted several key wins and a pair of very close losses on Saturday as the UNLV Fall Tournament completed its second day. After three wins in doubles on Friday, Long Beach State remained nearly undefeated for the second day in a row. Cecilia Costa And Thea Hunter were 6-4 winners in the semifinals of flight one against Utah Tech's Mariana Zuita and Maya Inouye to advance to the doubles championship, which came close against teammates Paulina Franco and Pamela Badillo . The pair were narrowly defeated by Coco Zhao and Cindy Hu of the host Rebels, falling 9-7 in a tiebreak in the other semi-final. This was the case on the second flight Diana DeSimone And Daria Malaescu who prevailed in a thriller, winning by the same margin of 9-7 in a tiebreaker against UNLV's Nikol Micheva and Kaho Oyama to win 7-6. For singles, Daria Malaescu won her second match in a row in her return to competition after a short break, and impressed again in a 6–1, 6–3 victory over Utah's Dylan Lolfie to advance to the flight three finals. Long Beach State won all three of their consolation matches of the day. Both Badillo and Jagare were winners in flight two, and instead of facing each other, they will swap opponents for Sunday. Badillo dropped Ana Sampere of Utah Tech 6-2, 6-2, while Jagare won 7-5, 6-1 over Nutsa Tsintsadze, also of Utah Tech. Costa was also a winner in the first consolation match, beating Gonzaga's Norharn Hesham 6-1, 6-3. Diana DeSimone who competed in the semi-finals of flight one, was eliminated in the final in another close match, losing 7-6, 6-4 to Emily Roberts of Gonzaga. Daisy Carpenter fell to 1-1 in the flight four round, and Franco was defeated by UNLV's Kaho Oyama in the other flight three semifinal. The final day's action kicks off again at 10am, with full team singles and doubles matches. Singles Competition

Flight 1 Semi-finals Emily Robertson (Gozaga) def. Diana DeSimone (Long Beach State) 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 Flight 1 Comfort

Cecilia Costa (Long Beach State) final. Norhan Hesham (Gozaga) 6-1, 6-3 Flight 2 Comfort

Pamela Badillo (Long Beach State) final. Ana Sampere (Utah Tech) 6-2, 6-2

Thea Hunter (Long Beach State) final. Nutsa Tsintsadze (Utah Tech) 7-5, 6-1 Flight 3 Semi-finals

Daria Malaescu (Long Beach State) final. Dylan Lolfie (Utah) 6-1, 6-3

Kaho Oyama (UNLV) def. Paulina Franco (Long Beach State) 7-5, 6-2 Flight 4 Sofia Sokolvak (UNLV) def. Daisy Carpenter (Long Beach State) 6-3, 6-0 Doubles match

Flight 1 Semi-finals Coco Zhao/Cindy Hu (UNLV) def. Paulina Franco/ Pamela Badillo (Long Beach State) 7-6 (9-7)

Cecilia Costa / Thea Hunter (Long Beach State) final. Mariana Zurita/Maya Inouye (Utah Tech) 6-4 Flight 2 Semi-finals

Diana DeSimone / Daria Malaescu (Long Beach State) final. Nikol Mircheva/Kaho Oyama (UNLV) 7-6 (9-7)

