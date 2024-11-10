Sports
Mizzou football beats Oklahoma in wild game
What seemed like a pillow fight quickly turned into a drunken college football game late in the fourth quarter, with Mizzou beating Oklahoma 30-23 in one of the craziest games of the season.
When it was announced that starting quarterback Brady Cook was not playing, that appeal slowly began to fade, but still, this rivalry that was so historic made for a highly anticipated matchup.
Early in the fourth quarter, Mizzou defensive back Marvin Burks leveled Deion Burks, forcing a fumble that the Tigers recovered.
The next possession, Mizzou took the ball 30 yards in 9 plays, capping the drive with a third-and-goal completion to Brett Norfleet for a 5-yard touchdown. Blake Craig ripped the ensuing extra point wide left, giving Mizzou a 16-9 lead with 8:47 to go.
Oklahoma wasn't going to leave without a fight, and Arnold led his team down the field for the Sooners' most impressive drive of the game. Arnold found the end zone on a trick play and scored from 18 yards out to tie the game with 3:18 left in the fourth.
On Mizzou's ensuing possession, trying to keep the ball on the ground, freshman Jamal Roberts coughed up the football and Billy Bowman returned it 43 yards for a Sooners touchdown. This gave Oklahoma a 23-16 lead with 2 minutes to play.
Needing a score to tie the match, Pyne gave his team a chance. Luther Burden made an emphatic 33-yard catch, and Wease followed it with one of his own for a 10-yard touchdown, tying the game at 23 with 1:03 left.
Despite all the hate, Pyne led his team off the field and gave Mizzou a chance to win the game.
As Oklahoma tried to get within field goal range, Triston Newson sacked Arnold and Zion Young picked up the ball and returned it 17 yards for a Mizzou touchdown. This gave the Tigers a 30-23 lead with just 22 seconds left.
Mizzou's defense was special all night and it was only fitting that it was the defense that sealed one of the craziest games of the season.
What happened in the first half was a pillow fight very similar to many 2023 Iowa football games. In the first half, the two biggest plays came on kicks.
First, Oklahoma punter Luke Elzinga ran a fake punt to perfection, sprinting to the line of scrimmage as if he were about to run before throwing a pass to Bauer Sharp for 43 yards. This gave the Sooners great field position, but they were unable to capitalize, ultimately settling for a 40-yard field goal to start the scoring six seconds into the second quarter.
The next biggest play was a cushioned punt through Oklahoma back Peyton Bowen that put Mizzou on the doorstep of the red zone. Blake Craig drilled a 25-yard field goal to cut the lead to 6-3 with 3:26 left in the first half.
Sooners kicker Zach Schmit was the MVP of the first half, converting all three of his field goal attempts, including a season-high 56-yard rush to end the half, giving Oklahoma a 9-3 lead at halftime.
With Pyne at quarterback, Mizzou didn't really show the ability to move the ball down the field. The Sooners were able to fill the line of scrimmage, ultimately preventing the Tigers' offense from getting loose.
On defense, Mizzou looked dominant, completely shutting down Oklahoma's offense. The Sooners' quarterback, Jackson Arnold, had the same number of passing yards as his team's punter in the first half, 43.
Coming out of the locker room it looked like much of the same, but midway through the third quarter Mizzou put together a strong 12-yard, 59-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a Theo Wease screen pass for a 13-yard touchdown.
The Tigers defense continued its dominance in the second half, continually swarming Oklahoma's offense.

