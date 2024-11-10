Instant recap of Penn State football White Out's win against Washington

STATE COLLEGE Penn State Football showed the college football world Saturday what it's like to recover and prepare for the College Football Playoff.

The No. 7 Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) stifled a steady, balanced Washington Huskies team that has now lost as many games as it has won.

The Lions accomplished this rebound from their deflating loss to Ohio State with their most complete, dominating effort against a Big Ten opponent. This 35-6 blitz by the Huskies (5-5, 3-4) showed everything it needed to, starting with a fast start on both offense and defense.

It was yet another decisively triumphant White Out evening at Beaver Stadium.

It featured a precise night of passing from Drew Allar (20 of 28, 220 yards, touchdown) and the best running night from Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen in more than a month (143 combined rushing yards). The missing-in-action wideouts have made an important contribution.

And tight end Tyler Warren was once again an all-around star, with eight receptions and two rushing touchdowns.

The defense was suffocating throughout, limiting the Huskies to just 181 yards and three field goal attempts.

Fitting that one of the game's final plays was a 78-yard breakaway run by true freshman Corey Smith on the third carry of his college career.

It was a great start to their November battle for the expanded College Football Playoffs. The Lions now need to win their last three games as decisive favorites to finish 11-1 and almost certainly secure a home game in the opening round on the weekend before Christmas.

Penn State football vs. Washington score updates

Kaytron Allen is leading the revival of Penn State football games

Kaytron Allen closed in on the Lions' first 100-yard rushing performance in more than a month.

Allen has made 20 plays for 98 yards (4.9 average), including his 1-yard touchdown bull rush that gave the Lions a 35-6 lead with just under five minutes to play.

The Lions didn't even reach 200 total rushing yards (179), but it was certainly the highest performance since that last prime time game here against Illinois in late September.

Abdul Carter delivers the best performance of the season

Penn State's junior defensive end has certainly been heating up in recent weeks.

Abdul Carter put on his best showing tonight against the Huskies.

He was dominant from the start, but didn't give up. He had six total tackles, four from behind scrimmage, including two sacks. He also forced a fumble and recorded a quarterback rush.

Rare Tyler Warren foul leads to Washington points

Penn State's offense started rolling again to start the second half until star tight end Tyler Warren uncharacteristically put the ball on the ground.

Linebacker extraordinaire Carson Bruener made a perfect hit on Warren's arm as the tight end caught a pass from Drew Allar and began turning onto the field.

The Huskies recovered and drove into the red zone.

They converted a short 24-yard field goal.

Lions still lead, 28-3.

Penn State football dominates the first half in every way

The Nittany Lions put on a rebounding clinic in every facet tonight.

They played their most dominant first half against a Big Ten opponent in recent memory.

They scored four touchdowns on four possessions. Each drive lasted eight times or more. They went an astonishing 7-for-7 on third downs. They averaged 6.6 yards per play.

The defense gave up just 71 yards, 12 of which were on the ground. Abdul Carter had two more tackles for loss. Jaylen Reed had another interception.

They lead 28-0.

Julian Fleming, finally! Scores Penn State's first football touchdown

Finally, Julian Fleming got his homecoming touchdown.

The Pennsylvania schoolboy star and Ohio State transfer scored his first Nittany Lion touchdown on an eight-yard pass from Drew Allar in the final 30 seconds of the first half.

It was the third straight touchdown the Lions scored on a third-down play tonight. Incredibly, the first time this season that a Penn State wideout has scored a touchdown in Big Ten play.

It was only Fleming's twelfth reception of his senior season. His first receiving touchdown since Ohio State's 54-10 win over Iowa on October 22, 2022.

Penn State leads 28-0 at halftime.

Tyler Warren does it again on the goal line

The best goal in America is to get it done again through creative means.

The 6-foot-1 Warren scored his second “wild” touchdown of the night from the 2-yard line. This time he took the direct attack on third down and instead of jumping over the middle of the pile, he ran left and charged over a defender near the goal line.

Warren now has three carries for seven yards and those two scores. He has caught two passes for 32 yards.

Jaylen Reed does it again, Penn State's defense is on fire

Penn State's defense begins to pick on Washington quarterback Will Rogers and company.

Rogers was sacked twice midway through the second quarter. His offense has produced just 58 yards, no points.

And star safety Jaylen Reed just made him pay again. Reed easily picked off his third pass of the season after an overthrown Rogers pass.

Penn State is on the move again, with a 14-0 lead.

This time, Tyler Warren 'Superman' goes to the goal line

The Nittany Lions cashed in their second straight shot with a first down inside the 10-yard line.

Those failures last Saturday against Ohio State?

Well, more creativity tonight.

Backup QB Beau Pribula ran in Penn State's first shot from the 8.

Then, just now, tight end Tyler Warren took the wild QB snap at the 2-yard line and leaped over tacklers and blockers, with the ball outstretched, in “Superman” mode.

He scored.

Penn State crushes it on the ground. Lions lead 14-0, mid second quarter.

Penn State football pounds the ball, Beau Pribula finishes the TD drive

Nick Singleton and Beau Pribula and the Penn State running game made quite an opening statement tonight.

Singelton ran for more yards (31) on the opening drive, often plowing through tacklers as he had done throughout the loss to Ohio State (15).

Pribula capped the seven-play opening drive by entering the game as soon as the Lions earned a first down at Washington's 8-yard line.

On the first play, he kept the ball, sprinted down the left sideline and dove into the end zone for the early lead.

Penn State football: Can the game rejuvenate tonight?

The Nittany Lions started the season strong on the ground behind junior tailbacks Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. They ran through West Virginia, Bowling Green, Kent State and Illinois.

Then came injuries (Singleton) and tougher Big Ten competition.

The Lions have gone from averaging about 250 rushing yards per game in the first half of the season so far to just over 120 yards in the second half.

They haven't had a 100-yard rusher since the Illinois game on September 28. Allen had 102 yards and Singleton added 94.

Now PSU must get back to winning ways against a run-prone Washington defense. The Huskies rank 74th nationally in rushing yards per game, yielding 151 yards per game.

Penn State football: Defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon no longer on the team

Sixth-year senior Hakeem Beamon is no longer part of the program, team officials confirmed today, though they declined to give a reason.

The once promising lineman and former starter has seen his playing time gradually decrease this season. He produced just three tackles at 1.5 from the line of scrimmage and ran fifth in the defensive tackle rotation.

His Penn State career ends with 40 tackles, four pass breakups and 10.5 tackles for loss in 45 games (18 starts).

Penn State football vs. Washington time today

Date: Saturday November 9

Saturday November 9 Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

8:00 PM (ET) Location: Beaver Stadium (106,572)

What channel is Penn State Football vs. Want to see Washington today?

Penn State vs. Washington will air nationally on Peacock, NBC's subscription streaming service. Paul Burmeister and Colt McCoy will call the game from the booth at Beaver Stadium, with Zora Stephenson reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include Peacock And FUBOwhich offers free trials to new subscribers.

Penn State football vs. Washington

Series record: Penn State leads 3-0

Penn State leads 3-0 Penn State's last win: Fiesta Bowl 2017 (35-28)

Penn State vs Washington football betting

Odds courtesy of BetMGM from Saturday November 9

Spread: Penn State (-13.5)

Penn State (-13.5) Top/bottom: 46.5

46.5 Moneyline: Penn State-550 | Wisconsin +400

Washington at Penn State football weather update

Sunny afternoon skies with temperatures reaching the mid 50s. Temperatures will drop into the 40s towards a low of 37 degrees during the match. The wind is weak and variable.

Penn State football 2024 schedule

August 31 in West Virginia, W, 34-12September 7BOWLING GREEN, W, 34-27September 14OutSeptember 21KENT STATE, W, 56-0 September 28 ILLINOIS, W, 21-7October 5UCLA, W, 27-11October 12atUSC, W, 33-30 (OT)October 19OUTOctober 26in Wisconsin, W, 28-13November 2STATE OF OHIO, L, 13-20November 9WASHINGTONNovember 16at PurdueNovember 23near MinnesotaNovember 30MARYLANDDecember 7Big Ten Championship (Indianapolis)

Washington football 2024 schedule

August 31 WEBER STATE, W, 35-3September 7EASTERN MICHIGAN, W, 30-9September 14vs. Washington State, L, 19-24September 21NORTHWESTERN, W, 24-5September 28 at Rutgers, L, 18-21October 5PURDUE, W, 52-6October 12in Iowa, L, 16-40October 19OUTOctober 26in Indiana, L, 17-31November 2USC, W, 26-21November 9at Penn State, 8 p.mNovember 15UCLA, 9 p.mNovember 22OUTNovember 30at Oregon

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at[email protected] and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

