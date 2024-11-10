Terry Sanford girls tennis earns 3A triple crown and wins double team title at Lake Norman Charter





BURLINTON, NC It's not over until it's over. Look no further than Terry Sanford's No. 1 doubles duo of Loren Galaviz and Jenny Wang for proof. Down 4-3 early in their pro set, where you need eight to win, they slowly but surely came back and put together the winning point to lift the Bulldogs to a complete victory over the NC 3A dual-team girls High School Athletic Association. tennis championships. In a rematch of last year's 3A title, Terry Sanford defeated last year's champion, Lake Norman Charter, 5-4 on Saturday at the Burlington Tennis Center, becoming just the 13th team to win the NCHSAA version of the “three-way crown” was achieved. “Winning the singles and doubles titles in the individual tournament, in addition to the two-team competition. Terry Sanford (15-1), the No. 4 seed in the East, had shared singles with the Knights. The Bulldogs earned wins at No. 1 singles thanks to 3A singles champion Pauline Bui, Galaviz at No. 2 and Wang at No. 3. Lake Norman Charter (21-1), the No. 1 seed from the West, won at Nos. 4-6 thanks to No. 4 Moriah Harris, No. 5 Kate Champion and No. 6 Aileen Huynh. Lake Norman Charter's Huynh and Champion won 8-2 at No. 3 doubles and Terry Sanford's Bui combined with Lauren Ruppe to win at No. 2 doubles, tying the match at 4 all. Although they fell early, Wang and Galaviz were 3A doubles champions for a reason. Bui was named the match's MVP for her victories at No. 2 doubles and No. 1 singles. While this is Terry Sanford's eighth state championship, it is the first for the school since 1994. Lake Norman Charter had hoped to win its fifth title. The Knights have won the 3A West three straight seasons, falling short twice. After the game, each team announced the sportsmanship winners. They were Bui for Terry Sanford and Champion for Lake Norman Charter. Box score: Terry Sanford 5, Lake Norman Charter 4 Singles matches #1 Pauline Bui (Terry Sanford) def. Luci Falls (Lake Norman Charter) 6-0, 6-0

#2 Loren Galaviz (Terry Sanford) def. Eleina Moon (Lake Norman Charter) 6-1, 6-2

#3 Jenny Wang (Terry Sanford) def. Anslee Falls (Lake Norman Charter) 6-4, 6-2

#4 Moriah Harris (Lake Norman Charter) def. Lauren Ruppe (Terry Sanford) 6-0, 6-1

#5 Kate champion (Lake Norman Charter) def. Zaire Lovelace (Terry Sanford) 6-0 6-1

#6 Aileen Huynh (Lake Norman Charter) def. Jiya Gorinta (Terry Sanford) 6-1, 6-1 Doubles matches #1 Loren Galaviz/Jenny Wang (Terry Sanford) def. Eleina Moon/Anslee Falls (Lake Norman Charter) 8-4

#2 Pauline Bui/Lauren Ruppe (Terry Sanford) def. Luci Falls/Moriah Harris (Lake Norman Charter) 8-1

#3 Kate Champion/Aileen Huynh (Lake Norman Charter) def. Zaire Lovelace/Jiya Gorintala (Terry Sanford) 8-2 3A Dual Team Championship MVP Pauline Bui (Terry Sanford)

