1 Field Hockey eliminated by #14 Bates 2-1 in NESCAC semifinals





Next game: #3 Willams vs. #4 picks 11/9/2024 | 1:30 p.m November 9 (Sat) / 1:30 PM #3 Willams vs. #4 picks The #1/top seeded Middlebury hockey team was eliminated by #14/fifth seed Bates 2-1 in the NESCAC semifinals. The Bobcats took advantage of a fourth-quarter penalty to advance to the championship for the first time in program history. HIGHLIGHTS The Panthers jumped on the scoreboard 1:11 into the first stanza. Amy Griffin ripped off a reverse sweep that found the left side of the cage for the early 1-0 lead.

ripped off a reverse sweep that found the left side of the cage for the early 1-0 lead. Middlebury nearly doubled its lead at the 7:44 mark when a bid came by Lilly Branka was denied on a defensive save by Haley Dwight.

was denied on a defensive save by Haley Dwight. Almost four minutes later, Caroline Segal fired an attempt from inside the circle that was denied after a defensive save by Bobcat Amy LaBelle.

fired an attempt from inside the circle that was denied after a defensive save by Bobcat Amy LaBelle. In the second frame, Bates tied the game after a penalty corner. An initial shot was saved by the Panther goalkeeper Izzy Redzic but Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg tapped the loose ball onto the left post with 1:34 gone.

but Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg tapped the loose ball onto the left post with 1:34 gone. Seven minutes later, after a penalty corner, Branka fired a shot that was deflected after a defensive save from Dwight, leaving the match 1–1 at halftime.

With 38:02 elapsed, Branka appeared to break the tie, but her high shot after a corner kick was denied by goalkeeper Ava Donohue's blocker.

Just 53 seconds into the final frame, Bates looked for the golden goal, but Ellie Hughes came up big with a defensive save on Anna Lindeis' shot.

came up big with a defensive save on Anna Lindeis' shot. The Bobcats took a 2-1 lead with 46:35 elapsed. Anna Cote put her penalty shot into the bottom right corner.

Middlebury peppered the Bates defense late in the frame, looking for the equalizer. The team was awarded ten penalty corners, but despite drawing the goalkeeper too late, they were unable to complete the match, as the Bobcats made it 2-1. NOTES With one goal today, Griffin moved into a tie for sixth all-time on Middlebury's career points list with 155 (54G, 43A).

The Panthers end their home winning streak with 25 consecutive wins.

The programs were played for the 50th time, with Bates achieving his fifth victory.

This was the fifth meeting between the programs in the NESCAC tournament and the first win for the Bobcats.

The programs were playing for the 50th time, with Middlebury holding a 44-5-1 lead.

The fifth-seeded Bobcats advanced to championship weekend with a 2-1 2OT victory (3-2 in the shootout) over fourth-seeded Wesleyan in the quarterfinals. Middlebury awaits the fate of the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced late Sunday night. The schedule features the NESCAC Championship on Sunday at noon, with Bates taking on the winner of second-seeded Tufts and third-seeded Williams.

