Dabrowski becomes the first Canadian to win the WTA Finals title, securing the doubles victory with Routliffe





Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski made more Canadian tennis history on Saturday. Dabrowski and doubles partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand clinched the WTA Finals title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after beating Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend 7-5, 6-3. The 32-year-old Dabrowski became the first Canadian to win a title at the WTA Finals, which are reserved for the eight best doubles teams and eight best singles players in the world. She and Routliffe have already earned a combined $605,000 (US $170,000) for their participation, $70,000 for each of their three group stage victories and $255,000 for their semi-final victory over Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States and Australia's Ellen Perez. They will now add another $520,000 for winning the finals, for a total of $1.125 million. WATCH Dabrowski, partner Routliffe winners at WTA Finals: Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski claims the WTA Finals doubles title Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa became the first Canadian to win a WTA Finals title when she and her doubles partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand defeated Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and American Taylor Townsend 7-5, 6-3 in the doubles final in Riyadh , Saudi Arabia. Dabrowski and Routliffe won the US Open women's doubles title in 2023, when they were awarded $700,000, and also reached the Wimbledon final together this year. Routliffe represents New Zealand in the competition, but previously played under the Canadian flag. Her parents are Canadian, but she was born in New Zealand while they were sailing around the world. She lives in Caledon, Ont. Dabrowski's list of achievements includes the bronze medal in mixed doubles at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris alongside Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup team tournament with Canada. She has two other majors after capturing the French Open and Australian Open mixed doubles titles in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Shapovalov wins 2nd ATP Tour title Denis Shapovalov won his second ATP Tour title and first in five years by beating favorite Hamad Medjedovic 6-4, 6-4 at the Belgrade Open in Serbia on Saturday. The only other championship trophy for Canada's Shapovalov came in 2019 in Stockholm. However, this trophy was presented by Serbian legend Novak Djokovic. Shapovalov, a tournament qualifier, won in 77 minutes on 13 aces and a first-serve winning percentage of 82. The 25-year-old missed the second half of 2023 due to injury and has been working on his form again this season. For the 21-year-old Medjedovic it was his first ATP Tour final. WATCH | Shapovalov wins Belgrade Open: Shapovalov wins Belgrade Open in straight sets Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ontario, defeated Hamad Medjedovic 6-4, 6-4 for the Canadian's first ATP victory since 2019. Gauff wins WTA Finals singles title Coco Gauff won the WTA Finals for the first time on Saturday by beating Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the final. The 20-year-old American fell behind 2-0 and 5-3 in the final set and was at one point two points away from defeat. Still, she took the set to a tiebreak and won the first six points. Zheng threatened a comeback, but Gauff clinched her third match point victory with a forehand winner as she found herself in the net. Gauff defeated the two best players in the world, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, during her run to the final at the season-ending event in Riyadh. Zheng was looking to complete a season that saw her reach a grand slam final for the first time at the Australian Open and win China's first Olympic tennis gold medal in singles.

