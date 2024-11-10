Duke Football defeats NC State, 29-19









Duke

ALL



7-3, 3-3 NC State

NCS



Score per quarter Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F

Duke 12 0 7 10 29

NC State 0 9 3 7 19 Game overview: Football | 11/9/2024 7:38:00 PM

Next game: Virginia technology 23-11-2024 | TBA November 23 (Sat) / TBD Virginia technology History RALEIGH, NC Behind three total touchdowns of Malik Murphy Duke Football defeated NC State 29-19 on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium. Murphy, a redshirt sophomore, racked up 245 yards on 22 of 31 passing with two touchdowns and added his first career rushing touchdown. Duke's defense recorded two takeaways, one interception by Terry Moore and a fumble recovery Cameron Bergeron and finished with eight total tackles for loss, two each of Jaylen Stinson And Wesley Williams .Williams also helped score Duke's first points of the day with a safety, trapping Wolfpack quarterback C.J. Bailey in the end zone on the team's first drive. HOW IT HAPPENED Duke's defense got the Blue Devils on the board quickly, thanks to a Aaron Hall And Wesley Williams sack in the end zone for a safety. Todd Pelino scored a 50-yard field goal with just over six minutes left in the first quarter, putting the Blue Devils ahead 5-0.

And sack in the end zone for a safety. scored a 50-yard field goal with just over six minutes left in the first quarter, putting the Blue Devils ahead 5-0. Malik Murphy connected with Jordan Moore on a 45-yard touchdown pass on the Blue Devils' next possession, extending Duke's lead to 12-0 with 3:45 left in the opening frame. The scoring pass was Murphy's 12th of the year of at least 20 yards, the most in a season in program history.

connected with on a 45-yard touchdown pass on the Blue Devils' next possession, extending Duke's lead to 12-0 with 3:45 left in the opening frame. The scoring pass was Murphy's 12th of the year of at least 20 yards, the most in a season in program history. NC State's first points came in the second quarter, when the hosts scored a 30-yard field goal. Another scoring drive for the Wolfpack ended with another field goal, this time from 28 yards, cutting Duke's lead to six at 12-6 with just under six minutes before halftime. A third NC State field goal of the first half came with one second left as Duke took a 12-9 lead into the intermission.

The Wolfpack tied the game, 12-12, with a field goal to cap off a 12-play drive to open the second half. Duke responded with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by Murphy's first career rushing score, which he batted in from three yards out.

After an interception by Terry Moore Early in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils put another touchdown on the board, thanks to a nine-yard toss from Murphy to Sahmir Hagans who scored a touchdown reception for the second straight game.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils put another touchdown on the board, thanks to a nine-yard toss from Murphy to who scored a touchdown reception for the second straight game. After a late score by NC State to bring the game within one possession, Pelino made a 49-yard field goal to put Duke ahead by 10 and cap off the 29-19 win. NEXT Duke is open next Saturday before returning to Wallace Wade Stadium against Virginia Tech on Saturday, November 23. Kickoff time and TV network will be announced at a later date. For more information about Duke Football, follow the Blue Devils on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching “DukeFB.” Duke Centennial In 2024, Duke will celebrate its centennial, the hundred years since Trinity College became Duke University. Duke will use this historic milestone to deepen understanding of its history, inspire pride and strengthen bonds and partnerships, and prepare for a second century of continued excellence and impactful leadership. For more information, visit 100.duke.edu. #GoDuke

