Hope College Football tops Calvin in first game to take MIAA title

GRAND RAPIDS – If there was any doubt about the emotions of playing in the first Hope-Calvin football game, it was erased on Hope's second play from scrimmage.

In addition to bragging rights for winning the inaugural edition of The Rivalry, Hope needed a win to clinch a share of the MIAA title and the automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs.

The Flying Dutchmen accomplished those goals with an energetic 38-7 win over the Knights on Saturday afternoon at Grand Rapids Christian High School before a sellout crowd of more than 4,800.

Hope is 9-0 and 6-0 in the MIAA for the first time since 1984, capturing the title and the playoffs.

“I'm super proud of our guys. How many teams in the country are 9-0? Winning in college football is tough. We jumped out there pretty quickly and we're going to enjoy this because we know we're going to have an extended season in the league.” ” D-III playoffs,” Hope coach Peter Stuursma said. “My grandfather (Fuzz Van Faasen) played in this basketball rivalry in 1937. It's an honor to be a part of it and it's something our boys will never forget.”

More:Hope-Calvin really has the best rivalry now with the football kickoff this week

More:Hope Football honors the 40th anniversary of the undefeated 1984 team with a shutout victory

Grant Holtzer scored from 76 yards out, but he turned before reaching the end zone and was flagged for taunting that nullified the touchdown and gave Hope the ball at the 25-yard line.

“It happened in the heat of the moment. It wasn't something I planned or anything, but I hope it got the guys' juices flowing,” Holtzer said.

Tyler Amos scored the first touchdown in The Rivalry's history a few plays later as Hope led 7-0 – and the Flying Dutchmen were just getting started.

The Flying Dutchmen totaled 569 yards of offense and held Calvin to 242.

Cole Luhmann led the defense with 10 tackles, while Caleb Paarlberg had eight. Jack Lamancusa, Sam Cochran and Tyler Stezowski each had seven.

“We've seen The Rivalry in other sports and it means so much to bring it to football,” Luhmann said. “We went down in history today. It means a lot. This is what November football is all about. We flew around like we always do, the basic things that get the job done.”

“This rivalry will last forever, so it was great to be a part of the first one,” said Chase Bradman of Calvin.

A new trophy?

With a new rivalry comes a new trophy, even one that was created at the last minute.

“It was all last night. We got the Clogs with Kalamazoo. Since this is a historic rivalry, we wanted to start something with Calvin. We got the eagle at Menards since we're in Grand Rapids Christian and they're the Eagles. We got got the shield, that was too much Calvin, so we painted it. It was just something fun for team bonding, but hopefully something that will continue,” Luhmann said. “We called it 'Eddie the Eagle.'”

Good luck in the first quarter

Hope scored three times in the first quarter against Calvin, continuing this season's great early scoring trend.

Through nine games, Hope has outscored opponents 146-7 in the opening quarters, a number crucial to the Flying Dutchmen never trailing this season.

After the first score, Hope quarterback Ben Wellman threw a touchdown pass to Trevor Griffiths. The 38-yard score was the first TD pass in The Rivalry. After an interception by Andrew Debri, Kal Motter scored on the ground to make it 21-0.

Amos and Wellman added touchdown runs in the second quarter. Wellman finished with 77 yards on seven carries. He went 9-for-20 passing for 220 yards and a score.

“We have phenomenal leaders on the offensive line. They are the backbone of our offense. I'm just super grateful to have those guys,” Amos said.

I hope I run outside again

Hope starting running back Chance Strickland was injured last week and had to postpone the rivalry game as a precaution.

Strickland has more than 40 career touchdowns.

Amos started in his place and he has had a lot of success this season and continued that with a strong performance against the Knights.

Amos had 17 rushes for 127 yards and two scores on Saturday.

Calvin freshman growth

The Knights have experienced the usual problems in a program's first year.

After winning their opener and a second non-conference game, the Knights are 0-6 in the MIAA.

Calvin has nine freshmen starters on offense and nine on defense as he builds through the youth.

The Knights got on the board with a touchdown pass from Chase Bradman to Seth Ritsema with 7:46 to go in the fourth.

“I'm really proud of our guys. We came out in the second half and were able to finish better,” Figg said. “We are blessed to be here. I feel like every day is a first for us. You can't buy experience. The rivalry is real now and will continue to grow.”

Players from the Dutch area are part of historic rivalry

There were several players from the Dutch area on both sides of this rivalry who were part of the historic first match.

Hope has Sam Cochran (Zeeland East), Adam Cassel (Zeeland East), Tyler Stezowski (Hamilton), Skye VanderKuyl (Zeeland West), Trenten Bolhouse (Zeeland West) and Ethan Rosenberg (Zeeland East).

Calvin has Connor Smits (Holland Christian), Luke Michmerhuizen (Holland Christian), Gabe Amid (Zeeland East), Evan Karsten (Holland Christian), Sieger Huizenga (Holland Christian), Luke Bushouse (Holland Christian), Henry Steenwyk (Holland Christian) and Peter DeKruyter (Zeeland West).

Rivalry prevails

Touchdown – Tyler Amos, Hope

Calvin TD – Seth Ritsema by Chase Bradman

Multi-TDs – Tyler Amos, Hope

First extra point – Caden Balcony, Hope

First field goal – Caden Balkon, Hope (43 yards)

Reception of TD – Trevor Griffiths from Ben Wellman

First interception – Andrew Debri, Hope

First kick – Logan Nap, Calvin

First fumble recovery – Kai Hanog, Calvin

Penalty: Grant Holtzer, Hope

Contact sports editor Dan DAddona at [email protected]. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSportS.