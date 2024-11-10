Sports
Hope College Football tops Calvin in first game to take MIAA title
GRAND RAPIDS – If there was any doubt about the emotions of playing in the first Hope-Calvin football game, it was erased on Hope's second play from scrimmage.
In addition to bragging rights for winning the inaugural edition of The Rivalry, Hope needed a win to clinch a share of the MIAA title and the automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
The Flying Dutchmen accomplished those goals with an energetic 38-7 win over the Knights on Saturday afternoon at Grand Rapids Christian High School before a sellout crowd of more than 4,800.
Hope is 9-0 and 6-0 in the MIAA for the first time since 1984, capturing the title and the playoffs.
“I'm super proud of our guys. How many teams in the country are 9-0? Winning in college football is tough. We jumped out there pretty quickly and we're going to enjoy this because we know we're going to have an extended season in the league.” ” D-III playoffs,” Hope coach Peter Stuursma said. “My grandfather (Fuzz Van Faasen) played in this basketball rivalry in 1937. It's an honor to be a part of it and it's something our boys will never forget.”
More:Hope-Calvin really has the best rivalry now with the football kickoff this week
More:Hope Football honors the 40th anniversary of the undefeated 1984 team with a shutout victory
Grant Holtzer scored from 76 yards out, but he turned before reaching the end zone and was flagged for taunting that nullified the touchdown and gave Hope the ball at the 25-yard line.
“It happened in the heat of the moment. It wasn't something I planned or anything, but I hope it got the guys' juices flowing,” Holtzer said.
Tyler Amos scored the first touchdown in The Rivalry's history a few plays later as Hope led 7-0 – and the Flying Dutchmen were just getting started.
The Flying Dutchmen totaled 569 yards of offense and held Calvin to 242.
Cole Luhmann led the defense with 10 tackles, while Caleb Paarlberg had eight. Jack Lamancusa, Sam Cochran and Tyler Stezowski each had seven.
“We've seen The Rivalry in other sports and it means so much to bring it to football,” Luhmann said. “We went down in history today. It means a lot. This is what November football is all about. We flew around like we always do, the basic things that get the job done.”
“This rivalry will last forever, so it was great to be a part of the first one,” said Chase Bradman of Calvin.
A new trophy?
With a new rivalry comes a new trophy, even one that was created at the last minute.
“It was all last night. We got the Clogs with Kalamazoo. Since this is a historic rivalry, we wanted to start something with Calvin. We got the eagle at Menards since we're in Grand Rapids Christian and they're the Eagles. We got got the shield, that was too much Calvin, so we painted it. It was just something fun for team bonding, but hopefully something that will continue,” Luhmann said. “We called it 'Eddie the Eagle.'”
Good luck in the first quarter
Hope scored three times in the first quarter against Calvin, continuing this season's great early scoring trend.
Through nine games, Hope has outscored opponents 146-7 in the opening quarters, a number crucial to the Flying Dutchmen never trailing this season.
After the first score, Hope quarterback Ben Wellman threw a touchdown pass to Trevor Griffiths. The 38-yard score was the first TD pass in The Rivalry. After an interception by Andrew Debri, Kal Motter scored on the ground to make it 21-0.
Amos and Wellman added touchdown runs in the second quarter. Wellman finished with 77 yards on seven carries. He went 9-for-20 passing for 220 yards and a score.
“We have phenomenal leaders on the offensive line. They are the backbone of our offense. I'm just super grateful to have those guys,” Amos said.
I hope I run outside again
Hope starting running back Chance Strickland was injured last week and had to postpone the rivalry game as a precaution.
Strickland has more than 40 career touchdowns.
Amos started in his place and he has had a lot of success this season and continued that with a strong performance against the Knights.
Amos had 17 rushes for 127 yards and two scores on Saturday.
Calvin freshman growth
The Knights have experienced the usual problems in a program's first year.
After winning their opener and a second non-conference game, the Knights are 0-6 in the MIAA.
Calvin has nine freshmen starters on offense and nine on defense as he builds through the youth.
The Knights got on the board with a touchdown pass from Chase Bradman to Seth Ritsema with 7:46 to go in the fourth.
“I'm really proud of our guys. We came out in the second half and were able to finish better,” Figg said. “We are blessed to be here. I feel like every day is a first for us. You can't buy experience. The rivalry is real now and will continue to grow.”
Players from the Dutch area are part of historic rivalry
There were several players from the Dutch area on both sides of this rivalry who were part of the historic first match.
Hope has Sam Cochran (Zeeland East), Adam Cassel (Zeeland East), Tyler Stezowski (Hamilton), Skye VanderKuyl (Zeeland West), Trenten Bolhouse (Zeeland West) and Ethan Rosenberg (Zeeland East).
Calvin has Connor Smits (Holland Christian), Luke Michmerhuizen (Holland Christian), Gabe Amid (Zeeland East), Evan Karsten (Holland Christian), Sieger Huizenga (Holland Christian), Luke Bushouse (Holland Christian), Henry Steenwyk (Holland Christian) and Peter DeKruyter (Zeeland West).
Rivalry prevails
Touchdown – Tyler Amos, Hope
Calvin TD – Seth Ritsema by Chase Bradman
Multi-TDs – Tyler Amos, Hope
First extra point – Caden Balcony, Hope
First field goal – Caden Balkon, Hope (43 yards)
Reception of TD – Trevor Griffiths from Ben Wellman
First interception – Andrew Debri, Hope
First kick – Logan Nap, Calvin
First fumble recovery – Kai Hanog, Calvin
Penalty: Grant Holtzer, Hope
Contact sports editor Dan DAddona at [email protected]. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSportS.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollandsentinel.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/11/09/hope-college-football-tops-calvin-in-first-matchup-clinches-miaa-title/76115602007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ek rahoge to safe rahoge: PM Modi accuses JMM-Cong of dividing OBCs. Latest news India
- Anti-Israel protests planned for Remembrance Day in UK
- How to watch the 2024 ATP Finals online for free: live stream tennis tournament
- John King breaks down the 2024 race ahead of Election Day
- Donald Trump predicted to win Arizona in the US presidential election | BBC News
- Spotlight on foreign media as President Prabowo meets Xi Jinping in China
- Donald Trump wins Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, turning the state red again
- Remembrance Sunday commemorations in pictures – as King leads event at Whitehall Cenotaph | UK News
- Luthfi no longer wants Central Java residents to ask about fertilizer or diesel
- PM Modi to lead roadshow, address rallies in Jharkhand
- JUI-F calls for fair trial in cases filed against Imran Khan
- Prabowo meets Xi Jinping and China funds free nutritious meal program