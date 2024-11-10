Sports
Women's tennis records four wins on day two of Rice Invitational
HOUSTON The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's tennis team posted four wins after a strong morning of doubles play Saturday at the Rice Invitational.
The duo of freshmenMaria Bakhtinaand sophomoresRhea Makesarearned two wins in Flight 3. Bakhtina/Makesar defeated Rice's Valentina Ponce Serrano/Anushka Ashar 6-2 to start the day.
JuniorYaiza Vazquezand sophomoresMadeleine Joffealso had a solid doubles win over a UTA pair, beating Ioana Dumitrescu/Nika Novikova 6-2 in Flight 2.
SophomoreHitakamaya Narwhalrecorded UTRGV's only singles victory to reach the Flight 5 West finals. Narwal defeated UTA's Nika Novikova 6-1, 6-2. Vazquez, Makesar and Bakhtina competed in three sets of singles matches, but did not emerge victorious.
UTRGV wraps up the Rice Invitational with singles matches beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.
UTRGV Saturday results
Double
Flight 2 West
Ashlee Narker/Gabriela Felix da Silva (ISU) def. Yaiza Vazquez/Madeleine Joffe (UTRGV) 6-4
Yaiza Vazquez/Madeleine Joffe (UTRGV) final Ioana Dumitrescu/Nika Novikova (UTA) 6-2
Flight 3 (Round Robin)
Maria Bakhtina/Rhea Makesar (UTRGV) final Valentina Ponce Serrano/Anushka Ashar (Rice) 6-2
Valeria Sánchez/Aoka Nagasawa (UTSA) def. Valentina Urraco/Hitakamaya Narwhal (UTRGV) 6-0
Maria Bakhtina/Rhea Makesar (UTRGV) final Valeriia Ivanovskaia/Maria Araoz-Gosn (UTA) 6-1
Alessia Tagliente/Emma Cohen (MSU) def. Valentina Urraco/Hitakamaya Narwhal (UTRGV) 6-0
Singles
Flight 4 Semi-finals
Alessia Tagliente (MSU) def. Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2
Flight 5 Semi-finals
Heta Nuutinen (UH) def. Madeleine Joffe (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-4
Flight 6 Semi-finals
Emma Cohen (MSU) def. Rhea Makesar (UTRGV) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1
Flight 4 West
Anushka Ashar (Rice) def. Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-3
Flight 5 West
Hitakamaya Narwhal (UTRGV) final Nika Novikova (UTA) 6-1, 6-2
Flight 6 West
Indi Patel (LSU) def. Maria Bakhtina (UTRGV) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
UTRGV Sunday schedule
Singles
Flight 4 3-4 play-off
Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) vs. Gabriela Cortes (UH), 9:00 am
Flight 4 South
Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) vs. Lauren Littell (BU), 9:00am
Flight 5 3-4 play-off
Madeleine Joffe (UTRGV) vs. Jayna Clemens (MSU), 9:00 am
Flight 5 West final
Hitakamaya Narwhal (UTRGV) vs. Brooke Thompson (BU), 9:00am
Flight 6 3-4 play-off
Rhea Makesar (UTRGV) vs. UTRGV Gabriela Felix da Silva (ISU) or Maria Araoz-Gosn (UTA), 9:00 am
Flight 6 South
Maria Bakhtina (UTRGV) vs. UTRGV Carina Holguin (LSU), 9:00 am
