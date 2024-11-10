How to watch the 2024 ATP Finals online for free: live stream tennis tournament





The 2024 ATP Tour concludes this week when the world's best tennis players head to Turin, Italy for the Nitto ATP Finals. This year, the eight elite players competing for the title are Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Alex De Minaur and Andrey Rublev. At a glance: how to watch the ATP Finals online Would you like to watch the tennis tournament? Check out our full guide on how to stream the ATP Finals live without cable below, including tips on how to watch the ATP Finals for free. How to watch the ATP Finals online The 2024 ATP Finals will be broadcast live on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable (or don't have a tennis channel in your subscription), you can also livestream the ATP Finals via a cable streaming service that offers the channel. Here are some of our favorites: FuboTV Fubo has Tennis Channel in all its streaming packages, making it our favorite way to watch the ATP Finals online. You get a free seven-day trial to test the service, after which plans start at $79.99 per month. DirectTV stream DirecTV Stream includes Tennis Channel in the Sports Pack add-on, making it a great way to watch the ATP Finals without cable. You'll need a basic subscription first – they start at $79.99 per month – and the Sports Pack costs $14.99 per month. All plans start with a five-day free trial. Hulu with live TV Another great cable streaming service you can use to watch the ATP Finals online is Hulu + Live TV. This starts with a three-day free trial and then costs $76.99 per month. To get Tennis Channel live streams of the ATP Finals, you'll also need the Sports add-on ($9.99 per month). Sling TV Tennis fans can also stream the ATP Finals with Sling, which includes Tennis Channel in the Sports Extra add-on. Base Sling packages start at $40 per month (take 50% off with Sling's current deal) and the Sports Extra add-on costs $11 per month. Stream the ATP finals for free If you want to watch the ATP Finals without paying anything, make sure you use the free trials of Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV. Together they give you 15 days of free streams, which is more than enough to beat the tournament. ATP Finals 2024 Schedule The 2024 ATP Finals start on Sunday, November 10 and run through the finals on Sunday, November 17. Round robin play takes place from Sunday to Friday, with the semi-finals on Saturday and the final on Sunday. ATP Final 2024 Rankings, players Only eight men's singles players qualify for the ATP Finals. This year the players are Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev. Except for De Minaur, all have played in the Italian tournament before. However, Ruud, de Minaur and Rublev only became eligible when Novak Djokovic withdrew. The reigning champion from Turin withdrew from the Paris Masters with an injury and will also be eliminated from the ATP Finals.

