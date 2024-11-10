Politicians and cricket association congratulate the Green Shirts on the victory against Australia – Pakistan

Pakistan defeated Australia with an eight-wicket win, earning their first ODI series win in Australia after 22 years.

The cricket fraternity and politicians congratulated the Pakistan men's side on Sunday for its victory over Australia.

After bowling out the woeful world champions for a miserly 140 at Perth Stadium, Mohammad Rizwan's team achieved their target with ease in the 27th over.

The impressive performance, aided by quality bowling from Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, secured Australia's first ODI series win since 2002.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called it a memorable win in the series.

By beating a strong team like Australia on home ground, the players made the nation proud, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said.

Several politicians took to social media platform X to congratulate the team on the win.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the victory as a result of the unity and teamwork of our brilliant players; as well as the efforts of the technical staff and the PCB under the able leadership of Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in a statement from the President House, congratulated the team for winning the ODI series against Australia.

Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for winning the ODI series in Australia after 22 years, the statement said. Pakistan cricket team has performed well [and] The entire team deserves a compliment for this excellent performance.

It is hoped that the Pakistan cricket team will achieve more success in the future as well, the statement said.

Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized that fast bowlers played a crucial role in the team's success with their excellent performances.

The players' spirit and teamwork have made the nation proud. I hope that the team will continue this winning streak in the future. Best wishes to them.

Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mizari also congratulated the team on a brilliant series win against Australia in Australia.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori noted that beating a historically strong team on home ground was a clear indication of the national cricket team's capabilities.

Babar Azam [L] and Captain Muhammad Rizwan [R] celebrate after Pakistanis beat Australia in Perth on November 10. X/PakistanCricket

Former cricketers also praised the green shirts.

Test captain Shan Masood called the win a good show of character as he came back from a game to win the series.

Ex-cricketer Shahid Afridi congratulated the team in a post on X.

England cricketer Kevin Pietersen urged Pakistan to put politics aside and let cricket do the talking.

Former captain Wasim Akram said he was honored to have witnessed and commented on the series, calling Pakistan's win a great achievement.

Congratulations Team Pakistan for beating World ODI Champions in a series is a big achievement. Having witnessed and commented on this series, I feel honored.

This win will give immense confidence to the players, to the new captain Rizwan, to the cricket board and most importantly to the fans. It will greatly improve Pakistan's cricketing image.

Mohammad Hasnain celebrates with Abdullah Shafique after getting the wicket of Australian Marcus Stoinis during the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Perth Stadium in Perth on November 10. AFP

Cricketer Shadab Khan praised the team's brilliant bowling and planning.

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers highlighted recent victories by touring teams against the home team, including New Zealand's victory in India, South Africa's victory in Bangladesh and India's victory in South Africa.

Cricket presenter Zainab Abbas said it was nice to see the Pakistani boys winning with high-pace bowling, an area that Pakistan has always prided itself on.

Header image: Pakistan team celebrating after winning the series in Perth, Australia on November 10. Photo courtesy of X/@TheRealPCB

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani.