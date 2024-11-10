Table tennis: first defeat for the women, the Nmes-Montpellier Alliance fell with honors





In the Pro A women's section, the Nmes-Montpellier Alliance lost for the first time to favorite Saint-Denis on Saturday, November 9. Yet the Languedociennes remain the leader.

Nmes-Montpellier 2 Saint-Denis 3

Sports hall Ludivine Furnon. Referee: Mrs. Fritsch.

0-1: Prithika Pavade (class n2 France, 20th in the world) beats Bruna Takahashi (also n2, 19th) 3 sets 1 (11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5).

0-2: Chengzhu Zhu (n7 France) clubs Rachel Moret (n39) 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-6).

1-2: Giorgia Piccolin (n15) defeated Barbora Balazova (n13) 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-7).

2-2: Takahashi bats Zhu 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-2).

2-3: Pavadebat Moret 3-0 (11-6, 11-3, 11-9). It was an elite match between championship favorite Saint-Denis and rising star Nmes-Montpellier, and it delivered on all its promises. The Alliance lost, is no longer undefeated (first defeat in five days), but fell with honor. Two of the twenty best players in the world face-to-face The two teams went blow for blow. A special feature of this summit is that the five confrontations will have been out of balance. The first, the toughest, faced the leaders of each club and two of the top twenty players in the world: France's Pavade dominated Brazil's ANMTT Takahashi (her first defeat in the championship). Then last year's number 1 from Languedoc, Zhu, who passed through the Paris region, dispatched Nmoise captain Moret. The Alliance had been right But the new Alliance has ingenuity and resources. His Italian recruit Piccolin, who had brought the decisive point against Saint-Pierre (3-2) the day before, reduced the lead excellently. And Takahashi easily equalized 2 successes everywhere: so this season's southern n1 is better than last season's. Pavade, the best of the moment in France However, Pavade, 20 years old, is currently the best in France. Logically, she offered the final victory to the women of Ile-de-France against the Gard road captain Moret, who nevertheless gave up everything, including tears. Coach Habuda: “We will have one tough match after another, but we are responding now” But there was more joy than disappointment for coach Florian Habuda: “The team has character, we got 18 points in 5 games and we are still leading. We have had a series of difficult games, but we are responding now. The girls live very well together. It's great!”

