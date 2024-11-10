How to watch South Africa vs India T20 cricket match: Free Live Stream, Free Channel, Second Match Start Time

India will look to secure a 2-0 lead in their four-match T20I series when they meet South Africa at St. George's Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.

In the opening match of the T20I in Durban, the Men In Blue emerged victorious by a comfortable margin of 61 runs. Sanju Samson played a stellar innings and recorded a blistering century, while Tilak Varma contributed a quick 33 off just 18 balls to give India a challenging total of 202 in the first innings. The South African batters struggled to find their rhythm and failed to mount a strong response, ultimately falling short.

The hosts need to address several areas before the second T20I in Gqeberha on November 10. Although the South African bowling unit showed promise, they lack the depth and experience required to compete at this level. Missing key players like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje was a setback in the first match, and their absence was felt again in this crucial second game.

Playing on home turf, the Proteas were expected to put in a stronger performance, but India's bowlers were exceptional and kept them on the line throughout.

The sports news looks at the key details leading up to this match, including how to watch the match, kick-off times and the latest line-up news.

South Africa vs India 2nd T20 Match Live Stream, TV Channel

Here's how to watch this match in India:

TV channel: Sports18 Network

Sports18 Network Live stream: Jio cinema

You can watch the live telecast of this match on Sports18 network in India. This match can also be streamed liveFREEin the Jio Cinema app.

Free to aircoverage also comes in the form of DD Sports, with this being the second of the four-match series that will be shown live on DD Sports at 7:30 PM IST.





What time does the second T20 match between South Africa and India start?

This T20 match will take place on the Sint-JorisparkStadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa and gets to work Sunday, November 10bee 4:00 PM local time.

Here's how that time translates across India:

Date Start time Indian Standard Time Sun November 10 7:30 PM

South Africa vs. India 2ndT20 team news

South Africa's pace spearhead Gerald Coetzee returned to the international stage in the opening match after a long break of 166 days. However, the Proteas were without their fast bowler Kagiso Rabadaand India took advantage of the weakened attack and piled up a huge total of 202 runs with not a single bowler getting a reprieve.

The match also marked the debut of the 21-year-old all-round talent Andile Simelanewho stepped into the line-up for his first international match. South Africa opted to strengthen their middle class with a powerful trio of hitters: Tristan Stubbs, Hendrik KlaasenAnd David Miller. In the meantime, Keshav Maharaj was the only frontline spinner in the side, with part-time spin duties occasionally shared by the captain Aiden Markram.

However, the South African team will be missing some of their standout players. This also applies to pacers Kagiso Rabada And Anrich Nortjespinner Tabraiz Shamsiand wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kockwho are not part of the team.

South Africa predicted XI:Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Christian Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Kruger, Marco Jansen, Nqaba Peter, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj.

India are expected to stick with the opening pair Sanju Samson And Abhishek Sharma. Samson has silenced any questions about his place in the T20I line-up and has all but cemented his place as an opener by delivering back-to-back centuries in the last two matches against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively. India's middle order looks strong, with powerful hitters like Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya And Rinku Singh.

Arshdeep Singh made his return in this match against South Africa after an eye-catching T20I series against Bangladesh, once again demonstrating why he is such a valuable asset to the pace attack. India opted for two spinners, Varun Chakraborty And Ravi Bishnoiboth of whom put in strong performances that impressed both the captain and the fans, with each taking three wickets to their name.

Avesh Khanwho last played in the Zimbabwe T20I series also returned and bowled consistently well. The team is unlikely to make any major changes for the second match.

India predicted XI:Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.