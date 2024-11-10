As the ATP Finals get underway, tennis's best players tell us about their year, both on and off the court





The capstone of the 2024 men's professional tennis tour, the Nitto ATP Finals tournament, kicks off today in Turin, Italy, featuring the eight highest-ranked players in the world (well, mainly: Novak Djokovic has chosen to sit this one out due an injury). Before the opening match, we asked these players, in order of the current rankings: Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev to look back on the year (both on as off the field) and on to the next. Fashion: What was your highlight of 2024 on the field and why? Taylor Fritz: Making the US Open final a home slam, my best slam result. That moment when I won my semi-final match and knew I'd made it to the final and just walked out to play in the final: that's definitely the best. Jannik sinner: My first major title, in Australia, my first Grand Slam. Why? Because I won. Carlos Alcaraz: Roland Garros [aka the French Open]. In the months before the tournament I got injured and couldn't practice as much as I wanted, and I went to Roland Garros without any expectations and ended up winning (and with very good matches). It's a real highlight. Daniil Medvedev: The Australian Open. I probably… should have isn't the right thing to say because I won this competition, but I could have lost the second round. I could have lost the quarterfinals. I could have I lost the semi-final, but I managed to be in the final and was actually very close to winning. Great memories, the culmination of a long, long season. Alex de Minaur: Finishing in the top ten in Sydney in front of friends and family, on my favorite field, was a very special moment. Casper Ruud: Winning Barcelona is the biggest title I've ever won, and quite a historic tournament: you're playing at Pista Rafa Nadal, which is quite incredible to have a pitch named after him and yes, it's a big trophy. It was really cool to be able to lift it. Andrei Rublev: Madrid, not just because I won the title, but just because of the circumstances and the challenges of those two weeks [Rublev battled both a foot inflammation and a strange virus that left him with headaches, a fever, and insomnia, and for a while subsisted on baby food during the tournament]. Somehow those challenges gave me a better mentality that allowed me to play more freely. They unblocked some things.

