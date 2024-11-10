College football Week 11 scores, results: Miami suffers first loss and two SEC teams make statements





Week 11 was supposed to be an SEC showcase, but instead it was the ACC that captured the nation's attention early. No. 4 Miami has been playing with fire all season and the Hurricanes finally got burned after a late fumble doomed their comeback attempt at Georgia Tech. However, the SEC still had all the shine later in the day. In the afternoon tent, No. 16 Ole Miss earned perhaps the biggest win of Lane Kiffin's tenure in knocking off No. 3 Georgia. And No. 11 Alabama crushed No. 15 LSU 42-13 to effectively knock the Tigers out of the playoff picture. And in the nightcap, No. 9 BYU pulled off a heartbreaking 22-21 comeback win over Utah to remain undefeated at 9-0. Elsewhere, No. 20 Colorado defeated Texas Tech to boost its Big 12 title game hopes, while Iowa State stumbled to a second straight loss. And Jeremiah Smith set a freshman record for Ohio State, while Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel broke the all-time FBS touchdown record. See how it all went on Saturday here. LIVE DECLARATION IS OVER134 updates Final: BYU 22, Utah 21 Somehow, BYU finds a way to escape with another win. The Cougars' dream season continues as they move to 9-0 after coming from 11 points behind to defeat their rivals. Final: Washington State 49, Utah State 28 Wazzu's longshot playoff hopes stay alive for another week with a decisive win over Utah State. The No. 21 Cougars improve to 8-1.

BYU takes the lead! Will Ferrin scores the 44-yard field goal and BYU leads 22-21 with 3 seconds left! Incredible. Clutch kick to end a clutch drive.

BYU within field goal range Here's the play that put the Cougars in range for what could have been a game-winning kick.

Retzlaff finds a Chase Roberts further down the field and then gets some nice gains. Suddenly, BYU finds itself on the edge of field goal range. Not even a minute to play.

Utah looked like it had won the game after sacking BYU QB Jake Retzlaff on 4th and 10, but a defensive hold keeps the Cougars alive. Hey boy.

BYU gets the ball back Utah can't take advantage of the short field and goes 3-and-out after a holding penalty sets it back. BYU gets what will likely be its last chance to stage a comeback, starting at its own 9. We're at the 2 minute timeout.

BYU kicks it away The drive goes nowhere for the Cougars, who have to punt from their own end zone. Utah starts in BYU territory with less than 5 minutes to play and a 2 point lead.

BYU almost had a disastrous turnover deep in its own territory, but was able to recover the fumble, punt and stop the defense. So the Cougars have it back with another set of downs. 7:10 am to play.

Touchdown BYU! Jake Retzlaff dives over the pile for a 1-yard touchdown to end the long drive. BYU's two-point attempt fails, so Utah maintains a slim lead. Utah 21, BYU 19, 4th quarter

End of 3rd: Utah leads, but BYU on the move BYU is in the red zone after some big pass plays from QB Jake Retzlaff. This is the most productive offense the Cougars offense has had all game as we enter the fourth quarter.

BYU adds FG BYU gets 3 points off the turnover when Will Ferrin hits from 33 yards. Utah 21, BYU 13, 3rd quarter

BYU interception! Crew Wakley picks up Utah QB Brandon Rose at midfield, and the Cougars have their first big play in a while.

We're back from halftime in Salt Lake and BYU starts the second half with a quick 3-and-out. Utah's defense is playing with a purpose tonight.

Halftime: Utah 21, BYU 10 BYU completely botched the clock at the end of the half, with time running out after a false start resulting in a 10-second runoff. The Cougars were within field goal range, but are now empty-handed. Utah threatens to spoil their rival's perfect season.

Utah Touchdown! Micah Bernard catches the ball and dives past the pylon for another Utes score and a major upset may be brewing in Salt Late City. Utah 21, BYU 10, late 2nd quarter

Final: Virginia 24, Pitt 19 After starting the season 7-0, Pitt has now lost two straight as Virginia pulls off the upset. Pitt QB Eli Holstein left the game injured after taking a big hit.

Utah Touchdown! Brant Kuithe scores his second TD of the day, this time on a direct quick run, and the Utes are back in front. Utah 14, BYU 10

BYU kick return TD! Utah's lead did not last long as Keelan Marion returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for BYU's first TD of the game. BYU 10, Utah 7, 2nd quarter

Final: Missouri 30, Oklahoma 23 A defensive battle turned into a wild finish in the fourth quarter, but No. 24 Missouri managed to beat Oklahoma thanks to a last-second defensive touchdown.

