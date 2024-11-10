Barbora Krejcikova comments on 'unprofessional' appearance





Barbora Krejcikova asked for respect and professionalism in the sports media on Sunday when she made “unprofessional” comments about her performance during a Tennis Channel broadcast. Krejcikova, the reigning Wimbledon champion, competed at the WTA Finals in Riyadh this week, where she was defeated 6-3, 7-5 in the semi-finals by Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen. During Tennis Channel's coverage of the event Friday, journalist Jon Wertheim, apparently unaware he was on air, made a comment about Krejcikova's forehead that was met with criticism on social media. “As an athlete who has dedicated himself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this kind of unprofessional commentary,” Krejcikova wrote in a social media post. 'This is not the first time something like this has happened in the Netherlands [the] sports world. I have often chosen not to say anything, but I believe it is time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media. “These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication that all athletes bring to the court. I love tennis very much and I want this to be represented in a way that reflects the commitment we make to to compete at this level.” You may have heard of the recent comments on Tennis Channel during WTA Finals coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance. As an athlete who has dedicated himself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this kind of unprofessional (continued). Barbora Krejcikova (@BKrejcikova) November 10, 2024 Wertheim posted an apology to Krejcikova on X on Sunday, saying his comment was “neither professional, nor charitable, nor reflective of the person I try to be.” An apology on tennistwitter: pic.twitter.com/HT81C2CLeQ Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) November 10, 2024 The Tennis Channel did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. The 28-year-old Krejcikova finished thirteenth in the WTA rankings this season. Reuters contributed to this report.

