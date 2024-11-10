Chinese Tennis Association Congratulates Zheng Qinwen's Second Place at WTA Finals and Applauds Her as a Role Model for Youth

Zheng Qinwen of China addresses the crowd during the awards ceremony of the final match against Coco Gauff of the USA during the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 9. Photo: Xinhua/Wang Haizhou

In the early hours of Sunday, the Chinese Tennis Association published a congratulatory letter on its official website, honoring Chinese tennis great Zheng Qinwen's second-place finish at the 2024 WTA Finals.

The letter highlighted Zheng's breakthroughs in tennis in 2024, including her Olympic gold in women's singles, reaching the semifinals of the China Open, runner-up at the Wuhan Open, winning the title in Tokyo and achieving the second place in her debut appearance at the China Open. WTA finals.

“In 2024, you have demonstrated the courage, ambition and resilience of China's new generation on the world stage, setting a new example of patriotism and inspiration for China's youth in the new era. In you we see the passionate patriotism and vibrant spirit of China's new generation of athletes!” the letter said.

Zheng finished her first WTA Finals campaign as runner-up after being defeated in the final by Coco Gauff of the USA 6-3, 4-6, 6-7. This result matched famous Chinese tennis player Li Na's record in 2013 for the best singles performance by an Asian player in the tournament.

After the competition, Zheng expressed his gratitude to the organizers, staff and audience, and congratulated Gauff on her victory, expressing hope for further improvement in the future.

“I feel like I played at 60 to 70 percent of my potential,” Zheng said, noting that her handling of key points and shots in midfield could be improved, during an interview with CCTV.

“My new goal is to continually push my limits – in tennis, in every area of ​​my fitness, and of course in my results,” Zheng said in the interview. “I believe that I can only truly understand tennis by constantly pushing through and challenging myself, because tennis is my passion and my dream. That is why I have kept going all this time.”

Zheng said she has been in a “state of perseverance” throughout the season, enduring a full schedule and many tough matches.

“What makes me happiest,” she said, “is that I have managed to maintain my level since winning the Olympic gold. This is what I have always strived for. Only by maintaining this position in the long term will I be more successful. chances to win.”

Chen Chi, a tennis commentator from Beijing, told the Global Times that despite the defeat, the second-place finish shows Zheng is capable of challenging any player on the WTA Tour.

“Reaching the finals and finishing second is already an incredible achievement,” Chen said.

“If Zheng continues her trajectory next season, there is an opportunity for her to make even bigger strides in tennis, which will also attract more global attention.”

Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen waves while holding her second trophy after the women's singles final of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 9, 2024. Photo: VCG

Before the final, Zheng's only defeat came in the round-robin stage against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who was defeated by Gauff in the semifinals.

In the first set, both athletes showed a high level of play, with Zheng winning 6-3. She took an early lead in the second set with a break and her first ace, but Gauff responded by accelerating her basic play and eventually won the set 6–4. The match ended in a decisive third set. During the tiebreak, Zheng trailed 0-6, but continued to fight and ultimately fell just short of the title.

During the WTA Finals stage, Zheng has shown impressive focus. Although she lost to Sabalenka in the first round of the group stage, she quickly regained her form and defeated Elena Rybakina, whom she had never beaten before, and Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini. In the semi-finals, Zheng defeated Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

Zheng's remarkable performance this season includes six final appearances at all four levels, with three titles and three second places. She has amassed an impressive record of 50-18, making her the first Chinese player in the Open era to reach 50 tour victories in a single season. She will end the year at a career-high ranking, debuting in the Top 5 at No. 5.

“Zheng Qinwen is amazing! Reaching the finals in her first appearance is such an achievement,” one Weibo user wrote.

“Although it's a shame she didn't win in the third set due to her fitness, she has already gone so far and made a huge breakthrough in her career. It was an intense match and she worked so hard,” read one other Weibo comments.