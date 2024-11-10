Former Harris executive says Biden should resign and make VP president | Video





If President Biden wants to fulfill his promise to be a transition figure, he must resign from the presidency now and let Kamala Harris lead the United States until Donald Trump is sworn in. That's the belief expressed by former Harris communications director Jamal Simmons on CNN's State of the Union Sunday. This move would benefit the party in several ways, he added. It would relieve her of the obligation to oversee the transition from January 6 to her own defeat. And it would allow it to dominate the news, at a point where Democrats need to learn drama and transparency and do things the public wants to see. This is the moment, this is the moment for us to change the entire perspective of how Democrats operate. Okay, this has now jumped from an internet meme to a Sunday morning show! Dana Bash exclaimed. Congratulations! The Democrats have better policies, but we have to realize that the old rules no longer apply. We don't play table tennis. We are engaged in a mixed martial arts battle and Americans are responding with drama and excitement. We must use that to formulate our arguments for a better way forward. Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) November 10, 2024 Despite that skeptical reception, Simmons reiterated his position on social media. Joe Biden was great, but he would have to keep one last promise as a transition measure. Biden should resign and make Kamala Harris the first female president. It would turn the tables on Trump, prevent Kamala from becoming president on Jan. 6 and make it easier for the next woman to run, he says. wrote on Xformerly Twitter. The Democrats have better policies, but we have to realize that the old rules no longer apply. We don't play table tennis. We are engaged in a mixed martial arts battle and Americans are responding with drama and excitement. We must use that to formulate our arguments for a better way forward. Filmmaker and producer Andy Ostry agreedalthough he gave another reason. I agree 1000% with what @JamalSimmons just said on CNN: that #Biden should resign immediately and let #KamalaHarris become the 47th president. Let's at least allow America to finally have a woman in the Oval Office, if only for the 2.5 months he wrote on the platform. The suggestion that Biden resign and let Harris become president has bubbled up from social media chatter into mainstream reporting this week. On Saturday, The Guardian published a reader's letter stating that Joe Biden should resign on his 82nd birthday on November 20, leaving Kamala Harris to become America's first female president until January 20. That would be quite a legacy. On Thursday, filmmaker Darryl Wharton-Rigby made a similar request. Dear Joe Biden, he wrote on X. Do you want to go out like a legend? Resign on December 1 and let Kamala Harris complete the term. Shell is officially 47 and the first female president. Go for a completely dark Brandon. You can watch the State of the Union segment in the video above.

