West Indies vs England: Phil Salt makes third T20I century as tourists romp to maiden eight-wicket win in Barbados | Cricket news
Phil Salt hit an unbeaten 103 off 54 balls as England chased down 183 in just 16.5 overs and defeated the West Indies by eight wickets in the first T20 international in Barbados.
The tourists will have been frustrated as they left the West Indian tail wagging, with the hosts rallying from 117-8 in the 15th to 182-9 after Jos Buttler won the toss.
Romario Shepherd (35 none off 22 balls) and Gudakesh Motie (33 off 14) put on 49 for the ninth wicket as West Indies added 65 off the last 5.2 overs.
But Salt's blistering batting display – the opener hit nine boundaries and six sixes in his third T20I ton – plus a maiden half-century for Jacob Bethell (58 no off 36) ensured England secured an emphatic victory to end the five-match series opened.
Score summary – England defeated West Indies by eight wickets
West Indies 182-9 in 20 overs: Nicholas Pooran (38 off 29 balls), Romario Shepherd (35 off 22), Gudakesh Motie (33 off 14); Saqib Mahmood (4-34), Adil Rashid (3-32)
England 183-2 in 16.5 overs: Phil Salt (103 no off 54 balls), Jacob Bethell (58 no off 36); Gudakesh Motie (1-45), Romario Herder (1-45)
A sour note in England's success was the dismissal of returning skipper Buttler for a first-ball duck, caught deep in third after an admittedly stunning hold from Motie.
Saqib Mahmood starred early on, posting career-best figures for England of 4-34 as he tore through the West Indies top flight with three quick wickets.
Brandon King (3) – fresh from his hundred in the final ODI of West Indies' 2-1 series win – was the first to fall, before Evin Lewis (13) and Shimron Hetmyer (0) departed for back-to- back deliveries to see Mahmood take a hat-trick in his second over.
West Indies bounce back after a shocking start, but Salt powers England to victory
From 18-3, the West Indies countered briefly either side of a rain delay that interrupted proceedings in the fifth over, with Reece Topley departing injured shortly after the restart, having taken a fall in his follow-up on the last ball before the weather break. .
Nicholas Pooran (38 off 29) and Rovman Powell (18 off 10) connected five times before Jamie Overton ended the latter's innings with a fine leaping hold at long-on off Adil Rashid (3-32).
Rashid was also responsible for Sherfane Rutherford (2), with Buttler this time showing lightning reactions when slipping.
Andre Russell (30 of 17) landed some solid punches and cleared the ropes four times – one of which sent Liam Livingstone into orbit and out of the stadium.
But Livingstone had the last laugh soon afterwards with the veteran's wicket, with Pooran departing four balls later and Rashid taking care of Akeal Hosein (2) cheaply, seemingly leaving the West Indies reeling again before Shepherd and Motie's late strike .
The runs scored by the tail were at least reminiscent of a great batting track, and Salt made it look every inch as he exploded out of the blocks to smash four boundaries and a six off one Shamar Joseph on that sum of 24.
England hit 73 from the first six-over powerplay, although the wicket of Will Jacks (17 off 10) – bowled by Motie – ended it, plus Buttler's golden duck four balls later briefly put the skids in pursuit.
But being so far ahead of the course, Bethell was able to go to bed as he and Salt saw England comfortably home for an opening win without further alarm, with the pair posting an unbroken stand of 107 from 61 balls.
Buttler: Salt can still go to new levels
England captain Jos Buttler:
“It was a fantastic performance – I'm really happy for the boys. It started with the ball and picking up those early wickets and then a real clinical partnership from Salt and Bethell.
“Salt has been excellent. He loves playing against the West Indies and in the last 12 to 18 months he has taken his game to new heights. There are more levels he can reach.”
Player of the match, Phil Salt:
“This is probably the place where I'm happiest. I enjoy hitting here. I grew up on these surfaces.
“Bethell is a huge talent. He is a 21-year-old boy, but if you didn't know how old he was, you would think he has already played a hundred games.”
“It's a huge compliment for us to have him on our team. May it continue for a long time.”
