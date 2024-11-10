Cruz, Roach crowned ITA Doubles Champions women's tennis Georgia Tech yellow jackets





ATHENS, Ga. It all came down to the final points for Sunday's ITA Sectional Championships doubles title as Georgia Techs Alejandra Cruz And Seen Roach were crowned champions. The Yellow Jackets fought through a super tiebreaker in a match that lasted just under two hours for the title. It was an interstate rivalry for the doubles title on Sunday as Cruz and Roach took on Georgians Guillermina Grant and Aysegul Mert. In the opening set, the teams traded games to a total of 3 before the Jackets broke open and won the next three games for the set 6-3. Early in the second set, the Jackets faced a pair of break points in their second service game, but they regrouped and Roach held serve to give Tech a 3-1 lead. But the lead was short-lived as the Bulldogs fought back and won the next five games to take the set 6-3 and force a super tiebreak to decide the match. In the tiebreaker, the Jackets got going quickly and took an early 5-3 lead. But Grant and Mert moved back to 5-5 as the opponents battled to the final point for the trophy. Leading 7-5 going into the breaker, the Jackets won three of the next five points to win the match, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7). With the win, Cruz and Roach will return to action at the NCAA Doubles Championships, Nov. 19-24. The individual championships will be played at Baylor University. RESULTS

Double

D Final: #88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) def. Guillermina Grant/Aysegul Mert (UGA) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7) Full speed ahead Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech's athletics goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including the renovation of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and OKeefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program-wide operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit opfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, and to learn more about opportunities to contribute online.

