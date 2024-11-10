Sports
Bancroft leads #6 men's hockey to victory over Brown
ITHACA, NY Junior forward Dalton Bancroft accounted for all three goals for the No. 6-ranked Cornell men's hockey team, including the game-winning goal 53.3 seconds into the third period as it defeated Brown 3-1 before a sold-out crowd of 4,267 at Lynah Rink on Saturday night.
Bancroft scored twice and assisted the second striker that of Ryan Walsh goal with an empty net en route to his fourth career three-point game. Senior goalkeeper Ian Shane made 18 saves in the win for the Big Red (3-0-1, 1-0-1 ECAC Hockey).
Max Scott scored Brown's lone goal on the night as Tyler Shea made 28 saves in his season debut for the Bears (0-2-0, 0-2-0 ECAC Hockey).
“It was a good win for us,” he said Mike Schafer '86the Jay R. Bloom '77 head coach of Cornell men's ice hockey. “I thought we were getting frustrated because we couldn't score goals. Both nights we had a lot of chances in front of the net. [Shea] played well in net. He saw a lot of shots and made some big saves. They are a difficult team to play against; they always are. I was happy with the win.”
Brown took the lead late in the first period when a shot from Ryan St. Louis' near half-wall was stopped by Shane and Scott was at the far post to deposit the rebound into the back of the net.
Cornell tied the game exactly eight minutes into the second period when Bancroft scored his first goal of the night. Bancroft had his first shot attempt blocked by Brown defenseman Brett Bliss, the younger brother of former Cornell defenseman Ryan Bliss '18, and sent his rebound attempt past Shea to even the score.
After both teams were held scoreless for more than 31 minutes, Cornell thwarted any chance of the game needing overtime when Bancroft scored the winning goal with 53.3 seconds left and Walsh scored an empty-net goal 17 seconds later.
Bancroft delivered a one-time backhand pass from the sophomore Ben Robertson on the left of the crease, thanks to a senior forward formation Kyler Kovich. Kovich carried the puck out of Big Red's defensive zone, maneuvered behind Brown's net and carried it past the far half wall before depositing it for Robertson.
“Anytime you score that late in the game and go up, it's really exciting,” Bancroft said. “Ben played a great backdoor game and kudos to him for finding me.”
Brown won the ensuing tie, allowing the Bears to dump the puck into their offensive zone and clear their net. A fanning one-timer led to Bancroft picking up the puck and dishing it to Walsh in front of the empty net goal to seal the victory.
POSGAME COMMENTARY BY MIKE SCHAFER '86 AND DALTON BANCROFT
GAME NOTES
Saturday marked the 140th all-time meeting between the Big Red and Bears. Cornell extended its series lead to 88-44-8 and is now 19-1-3 against Brown over the last 23 meetings. During the span, the Big Red has defeated the Bears by 53 goals, 82-29, and has an average margin of victory of 2.30.
The Big Red has won its last five games against Brown, outscoring the Bears 23-3. Cornell also had the upper hand in nine of the previous 10 against Brown with a plus-32 edge in goals, 40-8.
Home ice remains in Cornell's favor lately against Brown, as the Big Red is now undefeated in their last 11 games against the Bears at Lynah Rink (10-0-1). During that span, the Big Red has outscored Brown 40-15 and scored more than three goals in all but one match.
With the winning goal coming at 7:06 p.m., it was Cornell's first game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation since Ben Berard scored the game-winning goal against Dartmouth in a thrilling 5-4 match at Thompson Arena in Hanover, NH, on November 6, 2021. It was the Big Red's first game-winning goal in the final minute of the third period at Lynah Rink since Alec McCrea scored a power-play goal with three seconds left to beat Harvard, 3-2, at 4 November 2017.
Bancroft has registered goals in consecutive games for the third time in his collegiate career. It's his first streak since he ended the 2022-2023 season with a goal against Boston University and scored in last year's season opener against Minnesota Duluth.
Walsh extended his points streak to three games with his empty-net goal. It is the fourth time he has registered points in three consecutive games, with his most recent instance coming between February 23 and March 1 last season.
Shane improved to 4-1-0 in his collegiate career over his five starts against Brown, with a 0.81 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage (78 saves on 82 shots).
Since the 2019-2020 season, Cornell is 67-10 when a game is decided by multiple goals, including a 23-4 mark in two-goal games.
NEXT
Cornell makes its annual trip to northern New England next weekend, where it will face Dartmouth (4-0-0, 3-0-0 ECAC Hockey) and Harvard (2-1-0, 2-1-0 ECAC Hockey).
Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m. Both games will air on ESPN+ and over the air on WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM, cortacatoday.com). Saturday's game between Cornell and Harvard will be broadcast regionally on NESN in New England.
The Big Green and Crimson recorded sweeps last weekend. Dartmouth posted wins of 4-2 and 5-1 over Princeton and Quinnipiac, respectively, and Harvard posted a 4-3 overtime victory against Princeton before eliminating Quinnipiac 3-0 on a 25-save performance by Aku Koskenvuo.
|
