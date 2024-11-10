Young people contribute to the future of Moer Reserve





A group of five Lower Hutt young people, with a combined age of 29, were among those who provided feedback on what they believe should be included in a revamped Moer reserve. When public feedback closed on October 27, Council received 26 submissions. These insights will be used to help design improvements to the existing playground, pedestrian and vehicular access, community garden and overall landscape. More details can be seen here. The park is located next to the site of the new Moer Neighborhood Hub, which will open in early 2025. Vice Mayor Tui Lewis says listening to community feedback will ensure the park design reflects the needs of those who will use it. “Our tamariki are the core of this project. By incorporating their views, we are creating a space that they and their whnau will enjoy and be proud of for years to come.” Among those who came up with ideas for the park was 8-year-old Nadia Beban. The Moer resident was inspired to give her opinion after a conversation with her family. Nadia ranked what she considered the most important additions to the new reserve and playground. Topping her list, with 10 out of 10 rankings, were: *Monkey bars – all types

*A mural on the outside of the public toilets by local children

* Seating areas where family and friends can meet

*A table tennis court

*A giant hamster wheel But she was most enthusiastic about the construction of an obstacle course for tamariki. “I don't know what teenagers want, but I think they would like a challenging obstacle course. It would help children of all ages become more agile and confident.” She was also convinced that there should be more plants. “I would like to see fruit trees, blueberries and plums.” Although Nadia enjoys meeting and playing with her friends at the current Moer Reserve, she realizes that there is room for improvement. “I would give the current park a 5.” Nadia's ideas to upgrade the reserve came from impressive research examining facilities at Randwick, Korokoro and Maungaraki schools, and playgrounds in Waterloo, Avalon Park and Trentham. Meanwhile, brothers Arley, Bodhi and Leo and friend Miles gave their feedback through the medium of Lego. Tree houses and forts proved to be a consistent source of inspiration for this energetic foursome. All feedback will be reviewed and used to inform the design of Moer Reserve. Nadia's rankings

10/10

Monkey Bars – all types

A mural on the outside of the public toilets by local children

Seating areas where family and friends can meet

A table tennis court

An obstacle course

Giant hamster wheel 9/10

Basket swing

More plants

Drinking fountain 8/10

Small tunnel slide

Seesaw

Basketball hoop 6/10

Floor trampoline 5/10

Scooter park traffic sign 4/10

Flying fox

Stepping stones

Car parking

