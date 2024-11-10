No. 5/5/5 Football rolls to 49-17 win over Florida









17 Florida

Fla



4-5, 2-4 49 Winner Texas

TEX



8-1, 4-1 17 49 Winner Score per quarter Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Fla

Florida 0 0 10 7 17 TEX

Texas 14 21 7 7 49 Game overview: Football | 11.09.2024 The Longhorns forced three turnovers and Quinn Ewers threw a career-high five touch-downs in a rout of the Gators.

Next game: in Arkansas 11/16/2024 | 11am CT ABC Longhorn Radio Network November 16 (Sat) / 11am CT bee Arkansas AUSTIN, Texas No. 5/5/5 Texas Football jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first half and never looked back, defeating Florida 49-17 on Saturday before a crowd of 103,375 at Darrell K. RoyalTexas Memorial Stadium. Quinn Ewers had a career day, going 19 of 27 with 333 passing yards and a career-high five touchdown passes. He threw two touchdowns to Matthew Gold and one for each Quintrevion Wisner Isiah Bond and Gunner Helm. Jerrick Gibson was the Longhorns' leading rusher in the game, with 100 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. The Longhorn defense forced three turnovers with a fumble and two interceptions. Texas has forced a turnover in all nine games this season and 17 straight games in total. Texas opened the scoring on the second possession of the game, with a seven-play, 85-yard touchdown drive. Bond had a big play on the drive with a 44-yard run to get Texas deep into Florida territory. The drive ended with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Ewers to Golden. The Longhorn defense immediately got the ball back for the offense when Anthony Hill forced a fumble that was recovered by Trey Moore . Texas hit him in the end zone two plays later, with Helm catching a 22-yard touchdown pass. Florida missed a 30-yard field goal early in the second quarter and the Longhorns moved quickly, scoring again when Wisner put the Longhorns up 21–0 with a 50-yard touchdown reception. Texas put an exclamation point on the first half with two more scores in the final two minutes, taking a commanding 35-0 lead. Golden caught his second touchdown reception of the game before Ewer's fourth TD pass of the half. After an interception by Ty'Anthony Smith gave Texas the ball back deep in Florida territory, Jaydon Blue punched in a 5-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left in the half. The second half started like the first half ended, like Andreas Mukuba intercepted a Gators pass to put the Longhorns up again. Ewers quickly threw his fifth touchdown of the game, a 34-yard reception to Bond, to make the lead 42-0. Florida got on the board in the third quarter with a 23-yard field goal by Trey Smack and a two-yard touchdown run later in the quarter. Gibson rushed for a two-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the Longhorns' lead to 49-10. The Gators scored another touchdown later in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring. NEXT Texas hits the road again next week, traveling to Arkansas on Saturday, November 16 for an 11 a.m. kickoff with the game broadcast on ABC. FOLLOW US Follow @TexasFootball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest information about the team. General athletic news can also be found at @TexasLonghorns on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

