India will not travel to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB | Cricket news
The Pakistan Cricket Board is seeking advice from the government after India's refusal to cross the border was confirmed.
The Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed two days after its chairman said the host country will not accept a hybrid model for hosting its cross-border rivals .
The PCB has received an email from the ICC stating that the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, a PCB spokesperson said on Sunday .
The PCB, which will organize the tournament in February and March, has sought the advice and guidance of the Pakistani government, the statement said.
The move comes two days after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the host nation will not host matches outside the country if India does not travel to the tournament.
For the past two months, the Indian media has been reporting that India is not traveling. I have discussed this with them and my team, and our position is clear: they should communicate any objections to us in writing, Naqvi told reporters on Friday.
So far there has been no discussion of the hybrid model and we are not prepared to accept one. Almost every country wants the Champions Trophy to be played here.
I'm still in contact with several boards and they are all looking forward to playing here. I don't think anyone should make this a political issue. Give each team as many facilities as possible. We would like to see fans from abroad also come to the tournament.
For years, the Indian government has banned the national cricket team from traveling to Pakistan due to ongoing political tensions between the neighbors.
India has not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the rivals only play each other in multi-team events.
They last played a bilateral series in December 2012 and January 2013, when Pakistan toured India for a white-ball series. India last visited Pakistan in early 2006 for a bilateral engagement.
Pakistan traveled to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup in October and November 2023 and played all its matches in the host country.
A PCB source told Al Jazeera in July that all countries, except India, supported and encouraged Pakistan to host the tournament.
The PCB chairman met the heads of cricket boards in Barbados before the T20 World Cup final and discussed Pakistan's preparations to host the ICC Champions Trophy next year, the source said.
Six of the seven countries have been supportive and encouraging as their teams have been to Pakistan and they have received first-hand information about what the country has achieved and the efforts it has made to achieve that.
The boards have also taken the feedback from the players who have come here for international cricket and to play in the Pakistan Super League.
Pakistan last won the Champions Trophy in 2017 when they defeated their bitter rivals in the final in London, United Kingdom.
The 2025 Champions Trophy will be the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan since the country shared the World Cup with India and Sri Lanka in 1996.
Pakistan also hosted the Asia Cup last year, but the winners, India, played all their matches in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model.
India said at the time that they had not received permission from their government to tour Pakistan.
