Wolverines take on No. 1 Northwestern to capture B1G tournament title





No. No. 9 Michigan defeated No. 1 and undefeated Northwestern, 1-0, to capture its ninth Big Ten Tournament title in program history.

Alana Richardson scored the winning goal at 32:45 early in the second half, after receiving the ball unattended in the circle following a free goal from Abby Tamer after a Northwestern green card.

Goaltender Hala Silverston earned four stops for her fourth complete game shutout, including a penalty shot in the first quarter and a NU corner with just 1:00 to play in the fourth.

UM earned the Big Ten's automatic bid to the NCAA Championships; the selection show is scheduled for tonight at 10 p.m. on NCAA.com. COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The No. 9 University of Michigan hockey team defeated top-ranked and undefeated Northwestern 1-0 to capture its ninth Big Ten Conference Tournament title in program history Sunday afternoon (Nov. 10) at Maryland's Lacrosse and Field Hockey Complex. It is the Wolverines' second tournament crown in three seasons, while Michigan leads the Big Ten with nine tournament titles in program history. Penn State is in second place with seven. UM has also advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship game in four of the past five years — and 17 times in 27 seasons. Michigan scored the only goal of the game early in the second half at the 32:45 mark. The Wildcats received a two-minute green card and senior/junior Abby Tamer immediately took the ensuing restart and fed the ball through the center into the circle, where she made contact with senior Alana Richardson rushing in from the left all alone. Richardson, who was on the move, kept control of the ball and then pushed it five holes through NU goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz's pads before her forward momentum laid her on the turf. It was her seventh goal this season and first match winner. The match was even, although Northwestern led 16-8 in shots while the corners were tied at 6-6. Sophomore/freshman Hello Silverstein was phenomenal in the cage for Michigan, earning four saves for her fourth complete game shutout of the season and Michigan's ninth overall. Silverstein's biggest stop came late in the first quarter when Northwestern earned an upgraded penalty shot on referee review and the Wolverine goalie kept him out of the cage, diving to make a stick save on the left post against Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Ashley Sessa. Northwestern turned up the pressure after the Michigan goal, outscoring the Wolverines 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Silverstein made another big stop early in the frame on a NU fast break, came out of the cage to challenge and forced the shot wide. The Wildcats drew back-to-back corners less than a minute later; Silverstein made the drag save before flyer Tamer blocked the second just inside the arc. Northwestern pulled Subcisz for an extra attacker with 3:18 to play and drew a penalty corner with exactly 1:00 left, but Silverstein made a big blocker save on the turf. The Wildcats made another shot that went wide, and Michigan wouldn't let them back into the circle. Graduate student Lora Clarke was named Tournament MVP and was joined by a fellow graduate student on the All-Tournament Team Erin Reilly . With today's win, Michigan earned the Big Ten's automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for tonight at 10 p.m. on NCAA.com. The 2024 championship field will consist of 18 teams and the tournament will run from November 15 to November 24. The semifinals and finals will be held at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

