Maryland football picked off by No. 1 Oregon, 39-18

EUGENE, Ore. In a cat-and-mouse game, Maryland continued to chase and chase football, but could not keep up with No. 1 Oregon, which continually toyed with the Terps.

Nothing epitomized this more than the Ducks' second drive of the second half. On fourth-and-3, defensive lineman Jordan Burch rushed 36 yards with a fake punt, which was followed by a reverse flea-flash.

Once Oregon got into the red zone, the antics continued. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel found offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson wide open for a three-yard passing touchdown, and then offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. a direct attack on a fake extra point and rushed it in for a 2-point conversion.

While they were close at times, the Ducks got what they wanted, when they wanted it, en route to a 39-18 stomping of the Terps at Autzen Stadium Saturday night.

These guys play hard, head coach Michael Locksley said. We practiced the right way. It's just not playing to our potential, it's not playing smart.

The pass to Wilson was the 179th touchdown of Gabriel's collegiate career, making him the NCAA's all-time leader in total touchdowns. He completed 23 of 34 pass attempts for 183 yards and three touchdowns against the Terps.

Even though Oregon is the No. 1 team in the country, at times it didn't play that way.

On Maryland's opening drive, Daylen Austin drilled Bryce McFerson in the chest on a fourth-and-8 punt, resulting in a first down and ultimately a field goal for the Terps.

These mistakes boiled over into the second quarter and helped Maryland get its second score. After Tai Felton dropped an accurate first-down catch on third and seventh, the Terps, feeling the pressure of being down 14-3, went for it on fourth.

Safety Tysheem Johnson was called for pass interference on Octavian Smith Jr. This extended the Terps' drive and left room for more Oregon mistakes.

In second and third place was Billy Edwards Jr. dead from the oncoming pass rush, but Derrick Harmon grabbed Edward's facemask and moved Maryland to the Oregon 12-yard line. Three plays later, Johnson was called for another pass interference on an overthrown ball from Edwards to Felton. Roman Hemby then made a clean play for the Terps, capitalizing on the Ducks' mistakes with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

But Maryland could never completely conquer the Ducks.

Oregon's first touchdown, a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Jordan James, was set up by a simple checkdown pass that James took for 26 yards. The second was a strip sack on Edwards that was scooped up and scored by defensive back Brandon Johnson.

It really felt like Oregon's play right before the end of the first half, right after the Ducks gave up Maryland's touchdown.

With just over three minutes to play, Oregon marched down the field and completed the first five passes of the drive for 36 yards. When Maryland finally appeared to have stopped the Ducks facing third down from the 9-yard line, Gabriel found Terrance Ferguson in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. It appeared Ferguson stepped out of bounds before catching the ball after review, but the score was upheld.

“It's so frustrating when you look at it because you see the plays we have to make that were really close,” Locksley said.

The same thing kept happening in the second half. Maryland's only score in the half, a three-yard pass to Smith, came off the back of an Oregon holding penalty on third-and-goal.

And after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the Ducks out of field goal range, they intercepted Edwards seconds later to take and set up the lost field goal.

Although Oregon was the less disciplined and more punished team with twelve penalties, it was certainly the better and more talented team on Saturday night.

Three things to know

1. Oregon didn't have a best receiver. Senior wide receiver Tez Johnson did not play for the Ducks due to a shoulder injury he suffered last week. Oregon didn't need him here, though, as Gabriel remained efficient and junior Evan Stewart stepped up, hauling in six passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.

2. Turnover problems persist for Edwards. Over the last three games, Edwards has turned the ball over five times, with four interceptions and a fumble. These issues came to a head against Oregon, when Edwards threw two interceptions and one fumble.

When I look back on that, it will always start and end with me, Edwards said.

3. An expected outcome. While the final score is certainly disheartening for Terps fans, Maryland entered the game as 24.5-point underdogs against a team that has defeated its last three opponents by an average of 28.3 points. Oregon is now 10-0 for the third time in program history (2010, 2012).