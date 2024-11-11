Navy ends men's fall tennis campaign





ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The fall season for the Navy men's tennis team came to a close this weekend as the Mids competed in the Navy Invitation in Annapolis and the Mad Hatter Invitation in DeLand, Florida. Aniketh Ainala And Nathan Nguyen each posted 2-1 records in singles at the Navy Invitation. Ayinala played three matches of three sets this weekend. His victories included a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Markus Giersiepen of James Madison and a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 decision against Philip Hilble of Long Island. Bucknell's Felix Steindel defeated Ayinala 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 in his remaining match. Nguyen defeated James Madison's Dennis Wiebe in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, and rallied after dropping the first set of his match against Long Island's Alessandro Danna to win in three sets, 1-6 , 6-2, 6 -3. His only loss was a 7-5, 7-5 loss to Richmond's Otto Sewell. Eight of the ten Mids who took part in the tournament won one doubles match. Taking the lead for the Navy at the Mad Hatter Invitation was Tommy Kim with a 2-0 record in singles and Luke Garner with a 3-0 record in doubles. Kim started the weekend with a 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over Stetson's Marc Saura. He then posted a 6-2, 6-1 win against North Florida's Spencer Dorosheff. Rain on Sunday stopped his match against Eastern Kentucky's Jose Miralles. Garner first worked with Jake Young for a 6-3 win against Stetson duo Juan Rodriguez and Saura. He and Herrick Legaspi then defeated the North Florida duo of Andreas Scott and Bruno Vietri 6-2. Garner teamed with Young again on Sunday for a 7-6 (7-4) win over Eastern Kentucky's Ryan Kitchin and Nuno Pinheiro. Nguyen and Jason Kim shared the Navy lead with seven singles victories during the fall. JJ Etterbeek and Young each recorded six wins George Cutone , Tommy Kim And Steve Nguyen all achieved five wins. Garner and Legaspi each had great fall seasons in doubles as they both posted 10-2 records. Cutone added eight wins and Graydon Buckingham ended the fall with seven doubles victories. Navy's spring season begins Jan. 18, when the Mids host Saint Francis U. and St. Bonaventure.

