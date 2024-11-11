Distant neighbors: about cricket and India and Pakistan





If sports are war minus the shooting, cricket involving India and Pakistan takes it to another level. And finally, all those rumors in the corridors of power and cricket girls over the past few months turned out to be true when it came to light on Saturday that India has officially informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its inability to travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy. The tournament, scheduled from February 19 to March 9 next year, with Pakistan as the sole host, was always grappling with the India issue given the political and diplomatic turmoil between the sparring neighbors on either side of the Radcliffe Line. It is a fact that India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup in Karachi. Bilateral series involving the two have come to a standstill and the sporting clash has been restricted to ICC events at a neutral venue or in India. Pakistan had used its participation in the 2023 ICC World Cup match in Ahmedabad to push India to reciprocate the gesture, but the view from Delhi was different. Pakistani officials were also open to the idea of ​​India playing only in Lahore while he stayed in India. But like the 2023 Asia Cup, in which India played all its matches in Sri Lanka, including the final, while avoiding a trip to main hosts Pakistan, a similar arrangement is being sought this time. India may prefer its Champions Trophy matches and the final, if it goes the distance, to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). That Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is the president-elect of the ICC while serving as provisional secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may have added a political twist. But even under the erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government until 2014, Pakistan remained a no-go area after the Mumbai terror attacks. The overwhelming view among former Indian cricketers too is that traveling along the Wagah border should be avoided. The Pakistan Cricket Board is miffed but a tournament split between Pakistan and UAE remains a possibility. The security issue in Pakistan has fueled the debate since the 2009 shooting incident against the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore. But since then, much water has flowed down the Indus and other countries have resumed their journeys to Pakistan. In all this subcontinental frost, it is sad that star players including Virat Kohli have not played a single Test against Pakistan, a statistic that seems set to remain so.

