Nigeria and Iraq shine at ValueJet for tennis tournament

Hosts Nigeria and Iraq dominated the Lagos ValueJet Para Table Tennis Open 2024, claiming six gold medals each at the event, which concluded on Saturday, November 9, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. The three-day ITTF Factor 20 tournament was organized by the Sunday Odebode Foundation in collaboration with the Para Division of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation and featured players from the United Kingdom, Iraq, Iran, Cameroon, Togo, Republic of Benin, Ivory Coast and Nigeria in both singles and doubles. Despite Nigeria's strong performance at the tournament, the final day took center stage on the visiting Iraqi team. The highlight was Muntadher Al Sarraji's thrilling 3-2 win over Paris 2024 Paralympic Games bronze medalist Isau Ogunkunle in the men's singles class 3-4 final, with Al Sarraji silencing the home crowd with a 13- 11 victory in the decisive match. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the athletes for their remarkable performances and pledged continued support for the tournament and its participants. Our athletes continue to push boundaries, proving that physical limitations cannot limit the limitless potential of each individual. This tournament is not only a celebration of skill and competition, but also an inspiring reminder of the strength, resilience and courage that define our athletes, he said. This year's edition also showcased the remarkable skills of athletes with physical disabilities, much to the delight of the Chairman of the Nigeria Paralympic Committee, Sunday Odebode. We are happy that the tournament continues to grow by leaps and bounds. This year's registration was impressive, and we are happy to see the event attracting more players worldwide, Odebode noted. ITTF Para Manager Pablo Perez also highlighted Nigeria's growing influence in Para Table Tennis which has motivated the ITTF to support the tournament as one of the sanctioned events in Africa. We are extremely pleased with the growth of para-table tennis in Nigeria. The performances of Nigerian players in major international competitions are a testament to the country's hard work. Nigeria is making a real impression with Isau Ogunkunle as the only African medalist at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. We are proud to be attending another tournament this year and commend Odebode and his team for their efforts, said Perez.

