How Holly Brooks changed junior cricket in West Wyalong





In just three years, junior cricket has made a remarkable comeback in West Wyalong, thanks largely to the tireless efforts of local volunteer Holly Brooks. Since beginning her journey in the 2021 cricket season, Brooks has transformed the junior cricket landscape, breathing new life into the shrinking cricket club and giving local children a new opportunity to play and love cricket. In the beginning, Brooks faced significant challenges. “I had no cricketing experience, I didn't even know what kind of equipment was needed,” she said. Brook's son, who had until then played Woolworths Cricket Blast, wanted to move up to junior cricket, but the coach of his team from previous years had decided to move on to coaching seniors. There were no other accredited coaches and umpires in the area who could take up junior cricket. The equipment she received upon transfer from the previous group running junior cricket was outdated, moldy, unusable and even had pest problems. Brooks knew she had to take action. Determined to create a fun and welcoming environment for young players, Brooks convened a group of parents to form a committee dedicated to rejuvenating the club. The committee currently has approximately seven members and decisions are taken unanimously. To resolve the issue of the lack of umpires and coaches, Brooks contacted the Cricket NSW Central West Cricket Manager, Angus Norton. Norton realized it was asking too much to have coaches and umpires make a 500+ kilometer round trip multiple times just to hold junior cricket in West Wyalong, but a one-off trip was certainly possible for some of Cricket NSW's most experienced. referees and coaches. With funding from the Cricket NSW Foundation, the charitable arm of Cricket NSW, Norton organized a visit for three Cricket NSW employees. NSW's most decorated female umpire, Claire Polosak and Coach and Umpire Experience Specialist Neil McDonald, were joined by Premier and Country Cricket Coach Education Specialist Brett Rankin to upskill the club's volunteers in cricket coaching and umpiring. The efforts to revive cricket paid off dramatically, with Cricket Blast participation increasing from 13 to 28 players and the number of junior cricketers increasing from 30 to 77 last season. The excitement of these programs has inspired even more kids to get involved, Brooks said. It was great to gain hands-on experience. This year, the CNSW Foundation financed a holiday program for 45 children during the holidays. The Foundation is currently trying to donate cricket equipment to the club so that they can continue to play. The partnership with the CNSW Foundation has been vital to the community, providing local children with equipment, high-quality coaching and reinvigorating the cricket scene in West Wyalong. Looking back on her journey, Brooks remembers the difficult beginning, including inheriting unusable items and a confusing list of expenses from the previous committee. Instead of becoming discouraged, she worked hard and sought support, and that made all the difference to the rebuilding of junior cricket in the region. I believe the measure of success is happy kids coming back every week, Brooks said. It's not about winning or losing; it's about making sure the kids enjoy the game.

