Kennesaw State head football coach Brian Bohannon is stepping down after 10 seasons





Kennesaw, GA Kennesaw State University announced today that Brian Bohannon has decided to step down as head football coach, marking the end of a transformative era for the Owls. “Coach Brian Bohannon informed me this morning that he has decided to step down as our head football coach,” said KSU athletic director Milton Overton. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Coach Bohannon and his family for their dedication to Kennesaw State University and our football program over the past eleven years. Coach Bohannon led Kennesaw State into the football era, pouring his heart and soul into this program, and representing our university with the highest standards of professionalism and character.” Under Coach Bohannon's leadership, Kennesaw State's football program quickly rose to national recognition. He built the program from the ground up and led the Owls to become one of the most successful startup teams in FCS history in just five years. His unwavering commitment to excellence helped lay the foundation for KSU's transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision and this season's move to Conference USA. Co-offensive coordinator Chandler Burks will assume the role of interim head coach for the remainder of the season. A foundational part of Kennesaw State's football program, Burks was named the 2018 FCS National Performer of the Year and placed runner-up for the Walter Payton Award. His dedication and achievements will be honored this year with his induction into the KSU Athletics Hall of Fame. “Our focus remains on our student-athletes. Chandler and the coaching staff are ready to support and lead our team through the final three games of the season,” Overton added. “We have two more home games this season (November 16 and November 23) and I am confident that Owl Nation will continue to rally around our team and show their support.” A nationwide search will begin immediately to find the Owls' next head football coach. ###

