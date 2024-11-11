Women's tennis rounds out play at ITA Sectionals





CHAPEL HILL, NC Columbia women's tennis players Malak El Allami , Gayathri Krishnan And Sophia Wang traveled to North Carolina to play in the ITA Division I Women's East Sectional Championship this weekend. El Allami had the best performance this weekend as she advanced to the singles quarterfinals before losing. El Allami defeated Danielle Hack (Maryland) and No. 53 Elizabeth Coleman (Duke) in straight sets to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. El Allami fell in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to No. 21 Annabelle Xu (Virginia) in the quarterfinals. El Allami then advanced to a playoff game, needing just one win to secure a spot in the NCAA Championships. El Allami took the first set against No. 41 Emma Jackson (Duke) on Sunday before Jackson won the final two sets for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory to eliminate El Allami. Wang and Krishnan lost their first singles matches, so they both advanced to the consolation round to end the weekend. No. No. 125 Krishnan was defeated by No. 115 Kira Matushkina (Old Dominion) in the first consolation match. Wang earned two wins in the consolation round before falling in the consolation semifinals. Complete results from the ITA Division I Women's East Sectional are listed below. RESULTS

Singles

Round of 32 #26 Carson Tanguilig (North Carolina) def. Sophia Wang (Columbia) 6-3, 6-3

#38 Shavit Kimchi (Duke) def. #125 Gayathri Krishnan (Columbia) 7-6(4), 7-6(5)

Malak El Allami (Columbia) final Danielle Hack (Maryland) 6-4, 7-5 Round of 16

Malak El Allami (Columbia) final #53 Elizabeth Coleman (Duke) 6-2, 6-4 Quarterfinals #21 Annabelle Xu (Virginia) def. Malak El Allami (Columbia) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 Play-off #41 Emma Jackson (Duke) def. Malak El Allami (Columbia) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 Consolation round of 16

Sophia Wang (Columbia) final Laima Frosch (Virginia Tech) 6-3, 6-1

#115 Kira Matushkina (Old Dominion) final #125 Gayathri Krishnan (Columbia) 6-4, 6-3 Consolation quarterfinals

Sophia Wang (Columbia) final Sara Suchankova (Charlotte) 6-4, 3-6, [10-8] Consolation semi-finals #115 Kira Matushkina (Old Dominion) final Sophia Wang (Columbia) 6-2, 6-3 THE LIONS FOLLOW Stay up to date on all things Columbia Women's Tennis by following the Lions on X (@CULionsWTEN), Instagram (@culionswten) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2024/11/10/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-wraps-up-play-at-ita-sectionals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos