Australia vs Pakistan Third ODI Scorecard, Talking Points, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Video, Highlights

Australia are left with more questions than answers after suffering a humbling 2-1 ODI series defeat to Pakistan this week.

The tourists cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win over the Australians in the series decider at Perth Stadium on Sunday, with the bowlers bowling at their formidable best pace on the spring deck.

The reigning world champions were inadequate with the bat and in the field, with no Australian scoring a half-century in the three-match campaign.

While attention is quickly shifting to the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, confidence will be low ahead of next year's Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan.

SUCH a shame: a full program leaves the stars out

Every year the international cricket calendar resembles a giant puzzle, with teams fitting together like pieces wherever they can.

But that puzzle cost this ODI series against Pakistan, with Australia forced to leave five stars on the sidelines for the decider, including Steve Smith and captain Pat Cummins.

Joining them as absentees in Perth were fellow Test stars Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, given the prized Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India gets underway in the coming days.

Cam Bancroft, Beau Webster, Nathan McSweeney and Michael Neser were all also unavailable due to Australia A's commitments against India A.

Australian cricket greats Adam Gilchrist, Mark Waugh and Brendan Julian agreed that the timing of the ODI series was not ideal.

The thing is, planning is always an issue, Julian said.

Still, it's such a shame.

You come to Perth for the decider and replace five players.

I mean, normally you wouldn't do that. You would say: I want my best team; I want to win this series.

It's a shame we couldn't get our best team here as they are preparing for a fair enough test match. I understand that, there's no doubt about it, but the schedule is so tight.

Waugh added: It's not ideal.

Then we also have T20 at the end of this week.

But the busy schedule doesn't just affect the Aussies.

To your point that you're not sure how many of the Australian batters in what we say are in form, or have good touch, or are getting any rhythm into their innings, I think that's part of the challenge, Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

We saw five changes to the Australian team today. Smith and Labuschagne are the two big names in the batting, of course also the big three who are fast. It is symbolic of what is happening in world cricket at the moment.

In two weeks, just under, the first Test is here, Australia versus India. So that's why those five guys are out of the picture from an Australian perspective.

If you look at the Indian line-up at the moment, India has a Test squad ready to appear here at the moment.

They have an India A team here playing a few matches against Australia A. They also have a team playing T20 internationals in South Africa.

So they actually have three teams on the road, so you're looking at your best part of 45-50 players there all representing India at the same time.

So the ability to tap into talent and resources that fill the gaps of different skill sets is a challenge for all countries in a very, very full cricket schedule.

And it doesn't seem to be getting any easier with more and more competitions outside international cricket taking place. So that's the challenge.

Australian star Michael Hussey said the format of the ODI series was not ideal.

I think in an ideal world they would have thought, let's win the first two and rest our stars, we won the series, he said.

But after the shock loss in Adelaide, it was an underpowered Australian line-up that was left to fight out the decider.

EXPOSED: AMAZING ROASTS PERFORMING FROM AUSSIES

Australia hit a new low in their ODI series loss to Pakistan with no player reaching the 50-run milestone.

It is the first time in history that a single Australian player has failed to achieve that feat in a bilateral men's ODI series.

England great Michael Vaughan did not hold back in his criticism of Australia's batting woes.

Six for 91 is simply not good enough for players trying to prove their worth at this level, he said on Fox Cricket.

Pakistan was great.

Let's go back to the first match in Melbourne. It took a brilliant innings from captain Pat Cummins to get Australia over the line.

Let's be honest, I can't remember seeing an Australian batting line-up look so visible over three matches.

Three races at the trot at a little pace, a little movement is not express, it is not fast. But they are completely exposed.

Just looking at the whole series, the Australian batting line-up was six down at the MCG in the 21st over, six down at the Adelaide Oval in the 26th over. And six here in the 21st again.

I just think they're better than that. They are a good team; they have so much quality.

You have to remember that they are world champions and the best team in the world.

Australian great Michael Hussey believes players were simply too hasty with their innings and would learn from their mistakes.

You won't win many games if you don't have big-scoring players, he said.

You have a bit of time, you can build up those innings, turn that 20-30 into a 50-60 and then hopefully an 80-100, but that's part of development.

Playing a lot of T20 cricket and seeing what's happening around the world, batsmen these days are going really hard on playing high-risk games.

When it's done, it will look great and be exciting for everyone to watch. But if this is not the case in the case of high quality bowling, you may find yourself in trouble.

50 overs is about giving you a little more time between games.

You can build an innings, but the modern game always seems to be more aggressive.

The players we've selected, you think of Jake Fraser-McGurk, he's an aggressive player, Matt Shorts is an aggressive player, and that seems to be the philosophy of where they want the game to go from here.

Sometimes things don't work out and we wonder what's going on with the Australian batting order? But they are all very good players.

They're still learning that some of these guys haven't played much international cricket, figuring out how fast to go, when to go, and who to go against.

The Aussies scored just 163 points in game two in Adelaide, and then followed that up with a 9-140 in the deciding game three after Cooper Connolly had to retire injured.

YOUNG GUN IS DRIVEN TO BEND THE KNEE OR FIND REAL PROBLEMS

Young Jake Fraser-McGurk defended his aggressive batting style earlier this week, stating that he and fellow rookie opener Matt Short have a license to attack.

But against Pakistan in the ODI series decider in Perth on Sunday, the 22-year-old failed again when he was caught at just 7 (9).

His dismissal was eerily similar to the way he was trapped LBW in game two in Adelaide for 13.

Australian great Mark Waugh urged Fraser-McGurk to bend his knee to avoid getting stuck in the crease.

You'd like to see him bend that front knee, get more in line and over the ball with the head position, he told Fox Sports.

Right now he's just standing pretty straight. Go back. And if there's any movement, you're really in trouble.

He is not happy with himself.

We just need to tighten up that defensive technique at the top.

He actually looks like he's been told not to move his feet forward or back at all. So it's only in one place. His hand coordination is the only thing he can do to hit the ball.

English cricket great Michael Vaughan agreed that Fraser-McGurk needed more footwork if he was to succeed.

That's another opportunity for Jake Fraser-McGurk and he fails again, he said.

It's a good ball, it has decent length. You look at the shot, you look at the foot movement and it doesn't exist.

Against quality where there is a bit of form in the air, you will play very inconsistently that way.

It's now two in two from Jake Fraser-McGurk on that front foot, not seeming to bend that front knee at all. Very stiff.

(In Adelaide) there's just no bend whatsoever. If he can bend it, get a little closer to the ball, he'll be able to control it just a little bit better.

A little more bend in Perth (compared to the dismissal in Adelaide), but it's not enough. Not enough foot movement. You also see the lack of balance there.

Fraser-McGurk was clearly frustrated with himself as he left the field on Sunday.

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist warned the youngster he needed to adapt.

I think opposition teams going through the footage and researching will see exactly that (lack of footwork). With that technique, a long, overpitched half-volley is fine. You'll be able to get on top of that and hit it with great authority, he explained.

If you are too small, you can swing almost like the baseball swing of the modern game. But anything with a decent length, a good length will expose that every time.

If there is any kind of sideways movement, leave yourself wide open.

The criticism comes just days after Fraser-McGurk was urged to find a second gear for Australia.

The youngster has managed five ODIs in 2024, averaging just 17.4 with the bat.

But Fraser-McGurk says he will remain aggressive in trying to get his side on a flier.

You know the games change and that's kind of the way we want to play our cricket – really tackling those first 10 overs rather than going back to 240-250 which are not really winnable scores here, he said.

If we go to a flyer in the top 10, it will provide a nice platform for the guys in the middle.