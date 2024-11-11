Nigeria and Iraq dominate the Lagos ValueJet Para Table Tennis Open with six golds each





The Lagos ValueJet Para Table Tennis Open 2024 concluded on November 9 at Lagos's Teslim Balogun Stadium with hosts Nigeria and visiting Iraq taking home six gold medals each. Also read: Edo Queens overpowers CBE FC with 3-0 victory in debut CAF Womens Champions League The match, organized by the Sunday Odebode Foundation in collaboration with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and sponsored by ValueJet, showcased exceptional talent and sportsmanship. The three-day event, an ITTF sanctioned Factor 20 tournament, welcomed athletes from the United Kingdom, Iraq, Iran and several African countries including Cameroon, Togo, Benin, Ivory Coast and Nigeria. The competitors competed in singles and doubles and showed remarkable skills and resilience. The highlight of the tournament came during the men's singles 3-4 final, when Iraq's Muntadher Al Sarraji stunned the crowd with a 3-2 victory over Nigerian Paralympic bronze medalist, Isau Ogunkunle. The nail-biting match ended at 13-11 in the final match and caught the attention of those in attendance, including African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) President Wahid Enitan Oshodi, deputy Alfred Bagueka and ValueJet chairman Kunle Soname. The event received high praise from the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who highlighted the significance of the tournament in showcasing resilience and talent. Our athletes continue to push boundaries, proving that physical limitations cannot limit the limitless potential of each individual, he said. This tournament is not only a celebration of skill and competition, but also an inspiring reminder of the strength, resilience and courage that define our athletes. Governor Sanwo-Olu added that the tournament will provide Nigerian athletes with a platform to improve their rankings and compete globally. He acknowledged the crucial role of partnerships with international bodies such as the ITTF and ATTF in improving the standards of the tournament. Sunday Odebode, President of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN), expressed optimism about the future of the tournament: We are thrilled that the tournament continues to grow by leaps and bounds… attracting more and more players around the world. With athletes and organizers alike anticipating next year's event, the Lagos ValueJet Para Table Tennis Open 2024 has cemented its place as a crucial stage for para table tennis in Africa and beyond. Post views: 81

