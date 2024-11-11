Sports
Northern Iowa University
The winningest football coach in UNI and Missouri Valley Football Conference history with 182 wins. Farley's legacy includes seven MVFC championships, two MVFC Coach of the Year awards and recognition as the 2007 FCS National Coach of the Year. He also led the Panthers to an appearance in the 2005 FCS National Championship Game. He holds an overall record of Compiled 182-111 in 24 seasons as UNI's head coach, including a mark of 116-65 in MVFC play. Farley's record at UNI includes four wins over FBS programs, including three wins over Iowa State.
“It has been a great honor to be a part of the Panther family for more than 40 years,” said Farley. “For me, UNI Football has always been about setting a standard that goes beyond the game. It has been about a legacy of resilience, pride, hard work and excellence. Watching our players grow into leaders and champions both on the field and beyond. that standard with them outside the football field has been the greatest reward of my career.
“I am grateful for every player, coach and supporter who has been a part of this journey,” Farley continued. “Together we have built a program that builds character and challenges players to go further than they thought possible. UNI Football has been more than a team to me; it has been a family. Personally, our family has been blessed with the friendships of so many wonderful people in the community that we are forever grateful for.”
UNI director of athletics Megan Franklin indicated a national search will begin to fill the head coaching position for the Panthers. Neither Franklin nor the university would comment on the search process until a successor to Farley has agreed to the terms.
“We sincerely appreciate all of the contributions Coach Farley has made to our university and our community during his 24 seasons leading our football program,” Franklin said. “More importantly, Panthers around the world recognize the positive impact Coach Farley has had on UNI Football. Coach Farley's legacy is truly reflected in the achievements of the many young men he and his staff have coached over the years.
“Coach Farley has a heart for the university,” Franklin said of Farley, a 2012 UNI Athletics Hall of Fame inductee. “The success for Coach is not his own record, but what the teams' success has meant to the greater pride of the university and the community. He will continue to be a valued member of the Panther family in his retirement years.”
“Mark Farley“UNI's tremendous legacy has been built on hard work and tenacity, traits that define him and his teams,” said UNI President Mark Nook. “When we first met, he told me how much opportunity he had as a student, athlete and coach meant to him. He has worked throughout his career to improve the reputation of UNI and Panther Athletics through his work and his players. We celebrate Mark's contributions and wish him and his family all the best in his retirement.”
During Farley's tenure, UNI players were named AP All-America selections 83 times, in addition to 10 Academic All-America honors. He led the Panthers to a spot in the final FCS Top 25 rankings 16 different times, while leading UNI to 29 wins over FCS Top 10 opponents. In addition, Farley coached the Panthers to 17 FCS Playoff victories and sent 41 players to the National Football League.
The native of Waukon, Iowa, joined the Panthers in 1982 as a walk-on linebacker and would redshirt from 1983 to 1986 before turning to lettering. He led the team in tackles in his final three seasons and was the MVFC Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Darrell Mudra in 1987 and then working in that same capacity under Earle Bruce in 1988. He was promoted to linebackers coach under Terry Allen in 1989, beginning the program's rise to national prominence. After spending four years with Allen at the University of Kansas, Farley returned to Cedar Falls as head coach in 2001.
|
Sources
2/ https://unipanthers.com/news/2024/11/10/uni-football-head-coach-mark-farley-to-retire-at-conclusion-of-2024-season
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Oil and gas 'God's gift', says COP29 host | BBC News
- Dermatologists warn never to pop pimples on this area of the face… in rare cases it can be fatal | Health
- Trump names Elon Musk to lead so-called 'DOGE' with Vivek RamaswamyExBulletin
- Blair named assistant tennis coach
- British troops could be sent to Ukraine if Trump withdraws aid | Politics | News
- Gibran's command post sparks controversy. These are the duties and authorities of the vice president under the 1945 Constitution.
- College Football Playoffs Rankings: Oregon, Ohio State Top; Alabama enters the top 10
- The new Assisted Dying Bill has been introduced
- Omar Ayub calls for dismissal of IG Punjab, IG Jail and Interior Secretary for illegal detention
- A diminished Biden heads to APEC summit in Peru, overshadowed by China's Xi
- Donald Trump taps Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead non-existent Department of Government Effectiveness
- Congress's 'Shahi Parivar' thinks he was born to rule India: PM Modi