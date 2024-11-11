Northern Iowa University

Mark Farley

University of Northern Iowa football coachannounced Sunday that he plans to retire at the end of the 2024 season. Farley will continue to coach the Panthers for the remainder of the season, with his final game coming in the season finale against Indiana State on Nov. 23 at the UNI-Dome.

The winningest football coach in UNI and Missouri Valley Football Conference history with 182 wins. Farley's legacy includes seven MVFC championships, two MVFC Coach of the Year awards and recognition as the 2007 FCS National Coach of the Year. He also led the Panthers to an appearance in the 2005 FCS National Championship Game. He holds an overall record of Compiled 182-111 in 24 seasons as UNI's head coach, including a mark of 116-65 in MVFC play. Farley's record at UNI includes four wins over FBS programs, including three wins over Iowa State.

“It has been a great honor to be a part of the Panther family for more than 40 years,” said Farley. “For me, UNI Football has always been about setting a standard that goes beyond the game. It has been about a legacy of resilience, pride, hard work and excellence. Watching our players grow into leaders and champions both on the field and beyond. that standard with them outside the football field has been the greatest reward of my career.

“I am grateful for every player, coach and supporter who has been a part of this journey,” Farley continued. “Together we have built a program that builds character and challenges players to go further than they thought possible. UNI Football has been more than a team to me; it has been a family. Personally, our family has been blessed with the friendships of so many wonderful people in the community that we are forever grateful for.”

UNI director of athletics Megan Franklin indicated a national search will begin to fill the head coaching position for the Panthers. Neither Franklin nor the university would comment on the search process until a successor to Farley has agreed to the terms.

“We sincerely appreciate all of the contributions Coach Farley has made to our university and our community during his 24 seasons leading our football program,” Franklin said. “More importantly, Panthers around the world recognize the positive impact Coach Farley has had on UNI Football. Coach Farley's legacy is truly reflected in the achievements of the many young men he and his staff have coached over the years.

“Coach Farley has a heart for the university,” Franklin said of Farley, a 2012 UNI Athletics Hall of Fame inductee. “The success for Coach is not his own record, but what the teams' success has meant to the greater pride of the university and the community. He will continue to be a valued member of the Panther family in his retirement years.”

“ Mark Farley “UNI's tremendous legacy has been built on hard work and tenacity, traits that define him and his teams,” said UNI President Mark Nook. “When we first met, he told me how much opportunity he had as a student, athlete and coach meant to him. He has worked throughout his career to improve the reputation of UNI and Panther Athletics through his work and his players. We celebrate Mark's contributions and wish him and his family all the best in his retirement.”

During Farley's tenure, UNI players were named AP All-America selections 83 times, in addition to 10 Academic All-America honors. He led the Panthers to a spot in the final FCS Top 25 rankings 16 different times, while leading UNI to 29 wins over FCS Top 10 opponents. In addition, Farley coached the Panthers to 17 FCS Playoff victories and sent 41 players to the National Football League.

The native of Waukon, Iowa, joined the Panthers in 1982 as a walk-on linebacker and would redshirt from 1983 to 1986 before turning to lettering. He led the team in tackles in his final three seasons and was the MVFC Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Darrell Mudra in 1987 and then working in that same capacity under Earle Bruce in 1988. He was promoted to linebackers coach under Terry Allen in 1989, beginning the program's rise to national prominence. After spending four years with Allen at the University of Kansas, Farley returned to Cedar Falls as head coach in 2001.