SEC in Updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25





Even by the high standards of what is widely regarded annually as the best conference in college football, the SEC had an eventful Week 11. The annual meeting of Alabama and LSU in the “First Saturday in November”, which was played on the second Saturday in November was the headliner this season, with number 11 Crimson flood came through with a 42-13 win against No. 13 Tigers under the famous lights of Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. In another meeting of ranked teams with significant College Football Playoff implications, No. 12 Ole Miss defeated No. 2 Georgia 28-10, with the Rebels holding the Bulldogs to just 245 yards. It was the first loss for coach Kirby Smart's team against an opponent other than Alabama since November 2020. REQUIRED READING:Vanderbilt Football, Diego Pavia needs week off, other overreactions to South Carolina loss No. 25 Vanderbilt also fell, dropping a 28-7 decision to a South Carolina team that is now bowl eligible and may find its way into a national ranking, especially a week after an emphatic win against Texas A&M. Elsewhere, some results were more predictable. No. 5 Texas throttled Florida 49-10 in the first game Gators since the university's athletic director announced there would be no coaching change and that Billy Napier will remain in charge in Gainesville through 2025. No. 6 Tennessee had its way with Mississippi State, rolling past the winless Bulldogs in the SEC 33-14. With these results secured, the SEC teams have fallen in the polls this week: REQUIRED READING:Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin can win the College Football Playoff, other overreactions after Georgia upset College Football Rankings for Week 12 American LBM Coach Poll SEC teams in bold. First place votes in brackets. 1. Oregon (55) 2. Ohio State 3. Texas 4. Tennessee 5. Penn State 6.Indiana 7. Notre Dame 8. BYU 9. Alabama 10. Georgia 11. Ole ma'am 12.Miami 13. Boise State 13. SMU 15. Texas A&M 16.Clemson 17. Army 18. Washington State 19. State of Kansas 20. Colorado 21. Missouri 22. LSU 23. South Carolina 24.Louisville 25. Iowa State Others receiving votes:Tulan 85; Louisiana 42; Arizona State 30; Pittsburgh 28; UNLV 17; Memphis 11; Navy 3; James Madison 2; Illinois 2; Duke 1 AP Top 25 SEC teams in bold. First place votes in brackets. 1. Oregon (62) 2. Ohio State 3. Texas 4. Penn State 5.Indiana 6. Tennessee 7. BYU 8. Notre Dame 9. Alabama 10. Ole ma'am 11. Georgia 12.Miami 13. Boise State 14. SMU 15. Texas A&M 16. Army 17.Clemson 18.Colorado 19. Washington State 20. State of Kansas 21. LSU 22.Louisville 23. South Carolina 24. Missouri 25. Tulane Others receiving votes:Iowa State 92; Arizona State 35; Pitt 18; Louisiana-Lafayette 14; UNLV 10

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/college/SEC/2024/11/10/college-football-rankings-updated-sec-coaches-poll-ap-top-25-week-11/76164590007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos