Building top rivalries and new momentum in women's tennis | Tennis news





Mumbai: In the midst of her title-winning run at the WTA Wuhan Open last month, with then-world No. 1 Iga Swiatek away during her coaching reboot, Aryna Sabalenka underlined a much-needed event in women's tennis. PREMIUM Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka reacts after winning a point against American Coco Gauff during the WTA Finals championship in Riyadh. (AFP)

Having this rivalry with Iga, the Belarusian said, is something big for tennis and something that is much needed, I would say, in women's tennis.

In recent years, as men's tennis has thrived on rivalry, the women's tour, a wide open field full of surprising success stories, has been longed for something similar. This was achieved in 2024, in a season in which Swiatek largely stood head and shoulders above the rest above the rankings, only for Sabalenka to knock her down at the end of the rankings and present a new world title at the end of the year . .1 and put a pin on her dominance.

However, the 2024 women's tennis season, which came to an end on Saturday in Riyadh when Coco Gauff became the youngest WTA Finals champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova, was much more than just that. It featured high-profile coaching shake-ups, the rise of a Chinese with a tendency to ruffle feathers, some groundbreaking performers and the comeback of a former Grand Slam champion. Sabalenka vs. Swiatek It is no coincidence that one of the highest quality matches on the women's tour this year featured the top two players. When Swiatek defeated Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) in the WTA 1000 final of Madrid, she was in the middle of a 21-match unbeaten run that brought the clay-court titles in Madrid, Rome (also beating of Sabalenka in the final) and the French Open. That was Swiatek red hot on the red earth. Until Sabalenka hissed on hard court. The turning point in this flipped script came around the Olympic Games in Paris. Swiatek stunned in the semifinals as a runaway favorite for gold. The defeat seemingly crushed the Pole and dragged her season down. After choosing to skip the Olympics, Sabalenka stood up and roared to the upper hand. The Belarusian pushed Swiatek aside in Cincinatti. Sabalenka was ranked third before her US Open victory. That was the Australian Open champion's second Slam of the season, the most among women. Swiatek has won five WTA titles in 2024, most of them among women. Make your choice. Coaching in the spotlight High-profile coaching changes came quickly in the second half of this season. Swiatek's Olympic Games post-mortem saw her break her three-year partnership with Tomasz Wiktorowski. After much thought and some time away, Swiatek brought in Wim Fissette, her first non-Polish coach who has worked with several former world number 1s in the past. Still in its early stages, the new partnership had two good wins and one one-sided defeat at the WTA Finals. A new team that immediately tasted success at the season-ending event was Gauff and Matt Daly. The 2023 US Open champion split with Brad Gilbert after failing to defend her title this year, which had been largely quiet for the world No. 3 until she was dealt a blow (and a salary of $ 4,805,000) in Riyadh. Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, had a more dramatic coaching shuffle. She split with her old coach Stefano Vukov just before the US Open. Rybakina crashed there in the second round and did not play again after that. Goran Ivanisevic, the former Wimbledon champion and coach of Novak Djokovic, was brought in. The two will work this offseason and will be in the spotlight more next year. A Chinese stands up Qinwen Zheng's biggest achievement before 2024 was winning gold at the Asian Games in singles last year. A year later, plenty of upgrades for the 22-year-old Chinese. She reached the final of the Australian Open, became Olympic singles champion and finished second at the WTA Finals. She will end the season at No. 5 in her career. Since Wimbledon, Zheng has amassed a 31-6 win-loss record, the most wins in that span among women. The Chinese is a strong personality and has had quite a few encounters on and off the field with fellow players, which has added some much-needed spice to the women's tour. Breakthrough season Women's tennis often produces breakthrough faces. The most notable among them this year is Jasmine Paolini, who at the age of 28 has taken her singles career to the next level. After failing to progress beyond the second round of any Slam between 2019 and 2023, the Italian progressed to consecutive finals at the French Open and Wimbledon. After not finishing a single season in the top 30, she will walk away as number four in the world from 2024. Similar, if less stunning, rises in the rankings were achieved by American world number 8 Emma Navarro, the US Open semi-finalist who has had her most prolific season, and Russia's Mirra Andreeva, who played in Paris at the last four came and ended the year with a win. scores higher (16) than her age (17). Partial comeback For over a year, the women's game felt the absence of Naomi Osaka. The four-time Slam champion was back in 2024, not quite as the same old force but, as her French Open classic with Swiatek showed, with shades of it. Osaka also made an interesting coaching shuffle, joining forces with Patrick Mouratoglou late in the season. Plenty to look forward to in the women's match next season. Not least the renewal of the rivalry between Sabalenka and Swiatek. It would be very good to keep this competition going for tennis, Sabalenka said in Wuhan.

