Sports
MSU hockey holds off Ohio State in Big Ten opener: 3 quick shots
1. The identity of MSU's hockey program stood out Friday for its seemingly infinite depth
EAST LANSING I've seen the game played Friday night at Munn Ice Arena so many times over the past decade. I'm still getting used to Michigan State controlling the game, taking the lead and having the knack for pinning an opponent to one half of the ice.
Everything that the MSUs hockey program has become in the past year was on display during the first period and for parts of the second in Friday's 4-2 victory over Ohio State in its Big Opener Ten. And then MSU lost its lead, Ohio State showed some courage, the game turned and it became risky. More about that later.
What stood out for a long time, however, is the identity of the Adam Nightingale program, last year and again now the depth and interchangeability of the Spartans.
That includes a top two line that could be reversed and, in part, already has been this season, and a third line of Tierman Shoudy, Red Savage and Tanner Kelly that started the first period on Friday.
(We start) whoever we want gives us the best chance of a good start and plays with our identity and we feel like that line did that, Nightingale explained afterwards.
That third line scored MSU's second goal. Savage added a rebound, with Shoudy and Kelly getting assists at 15:03 of the first period. Shoudy and Kelly were part of a remarkably productive fourth line a season ago.
This year's fourth line, featuring sophomore Tommy Mannisto and freshmen Mikey DeAngelo and Shane Vansaghi, was on the ice for the game's first goal, a blue line shot by defenseman Nicklas Andrews that found the net without being touched at 4: 8 p.m.
I just tried to get it past him, Andrews said, and had a bit of luck. I thought Tommy touched it, but he said he didn't. But I wouldn't have been mad if he claimed it.
MSU's third scoring game of what has become the top line since the second Boston College game Karsen Dorwart, Daniel Russell and Joey Larson, with Russell scoring on a pass from defenseman Patrick Geary on a breakaway 31 seconds into the second period.
MSU's final goal, an empty-netter from the opposite blue line by defenseman David Gucciardi, occurred with the top line on the ice.
The 6-1 Spartans don't have a single line that scares their opponents, one with multiple NHL draft picks in the first round, like Minnesota did a few years ago, but they have three great lines that don't do much, if at all not disappear. And when playing defense against seven defensemen, they rank in the top two in college hockey in shot attempts allowed among teams that have played seven or more games.
Some of the younger guys may not have produced yet, but I think they have the ability and the ceiling, Nightingale said. I think there's a high ceiling with those younger guys. So we really think that depth is the strength of our team.
2. MSU needs to work on playing with an edge
This game turned in the second period and for most of the third period Ohio State controlled the ice. This isn't football where you can sit defensively in a low block with a three-goal lead and watch the game safely.
MSU was outscored 14-8 in the final period and spent much of its time defending its own goal. The lead the Spartans showed by taking a 3-0 lead was long gone and it looked like they couldn't get it back.
I mean, you can clearly see that it's something we still have to work on a little bit, Russell said. In the end it shouldn't have gotten so close. I think it's a little lack of focus, like you're a little woke, you think you can get away with other things that you can't do. You have to keep playing the same way you've always played.
If there's an art to playing with an edge, something the Spartans will likely do quite a bit this season, this wasn't it. If not for a great save from Trey Augustine on a turnover late in the third period, this would have been a 3-3 score.
We don't want to be a team that plays the scoreboard, Nightingale said.
3. Augustine was the difference
As much as MSU controlled the game early in building a 3-0 lead, the Spartans wouldn't have come out of this game with a regulation win without thirteen third-period saves from Trey Augustine. That included one quick reaction stop on a goal in the Spartans' own zone deep in the third period, with the score 3-2 MSU.
MSU's sophomore goalie is a dazzling backstop, but also a mainstay that most teams in college hockey would love to have. He should be worth at least three to four more wins during the season. And Friday could be one of them.
It's just his mentality and that sense of calm he brings, said Andrews, a graduate transfer defender. It just gives a little bit of confidence to everyone else in front of him.
Obviously, Trey's job is to stop the puck no matter what happens in front of him, Nightingale said. He does that great. But we have to correct the turnover and play smart at that moment. You can't ask your goalkeeper to do that every night.
MORE: Bank: A look at Adam and Kristin Nightingale's wild ride back to East Lansing to officiate hockey at Michigan State
Contact Graham Couch at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.
