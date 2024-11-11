



Ohio High School Football Brackets, OHSAA Round 3 Playoff Locations News Sports Entertainment Lifestyle Opinion Advertising Obituaries eNewspaper legal Here are the complete third-round matchups, with the location of each game, for the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs. A total of 112 schools, four in each region, remain in the state playoffs. The postseason culminates in OHSAA State Championships. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all the titles have been played there. Links shown with regional seed. All matches are scheduled for Friday 7:00 PM unless otherwise noted. OHSAA Football State Playoff Regional Semifinals Schedule Division I Region 1

1. Mentor (12-0) vs. 5. Canton McKinley (8-4) at Medina HS

3. Perrysburg (10-2) vs. 7. St. Edward (7-5) at Elyria HS

Region 2

5. Hilliard Davidson (8-4) vs. 8. Huber Heights Wayne (7-5) at Miami Trace HS

2. Centerville (9-3) vs. 14. Dublin Coffman (4-8) at Springfield HS

Region 3

1. Olentangy Liberty (10-2) vs. 5. Upper Arlington (10-2) at Westerville Central

6. Olentangy Berlin (10-2) vs. 7. Pickerington North (10-2) at Columbus DeSales

Region 4

1. Cincinnati Moeller (11-1) vs. 4. Cincinnati Princeton (10-2) at Mason HS

2. Lakota West (11-1) vs. 6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9-3) at Cincinnati Princeton Division II Region 5

1. Walsh Jesuit (12-0) vs. 4. Austintown Fitch (9-3) at Ravenna HS

2. Hoban (10-2) vs. 3. Nordonia (10-2) at Barberton High School

Region 6

1. Avon (12-0) vs. 5. Wadsworth (11-1) at Strongsville High School

2. Medina Highland (12-0) vs. 3. Whitehouse Wayne (12-0) at Bellevue HS

Region 7

1. Big Walnut (11-1) vs. 4. Ashland (12-0) at Marion Harding HS

3. Massillon (10-2) vs. 7. Teays Valley (8-4) at Zanesville HS

Region 8

1. Cincinnati Anderson (12-0) vs. 5. Cincinnati Mount Healthy (9-2) at Lakota East

2. Cincinnati La Salle (10-2) vs. 6. Harrison (10-2) at Hamilton Ross Division III Region 9

1. Youngstown Ursulines (11-1) vs. 4. Aurora (11-1) at Hoover HS

2. Gilmour Academy (11-1) vs. 3. CVCA (10-2) at Twinsburg HS

Region 10

1. Toledo Central Catholic (11-1) vs. 12. Lexington (7-5) at Tiffin Columbian

3. Benedictine (10-2) vs. 7. Padua (7-5) at North Royalton HS

Region 11

1. Columbus Watterson (12-0) vs. 4. Licking Valley (11-1) at Licking Heights HS

2. Steubenville (11-0) vs. 11. Dover (9-3) at Carrollton HS

Region 12

4. London (12-0) vs. 8. St. Marys Memorial (10-2) at Piqua HS

2. Wapakoneta (12-0) vs. 3. Bellbrook (11-1) at Troy HS Division IV Region 13

1. Mentor Lake Catholic (12-0) vs. 5. Glenville (9-3) at Painesville Riverside

2. Perry (11-1) vs. 3. Streetsboro (12-0) at Burton Berkshire

Region 14

1. Sandusky Perkins (11-1) vs. 13. Napolean (7-5) at Milbury Lake HS

2. Shelby (12-0) vs. 3. Ontario (11-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 15

1. St. Clairsville (12-0) vs. 13. West Holmes (7-5) at New Philadelphia HS

2. Indian Valley (12-0) vs. 3. New Lexington (11-1) at Coshocton HS

Region 16

5. Cincinnati Taft (10-2) vs. 9. Cincinnati Indian Hill (9-3) at Milford HS

6. Cleves Taylor (10-2) vs. 10. Kettering Alter (7-5) at Fairfield HS Division V Region 17

1. South Range (12-0) vs. 5. Garaway (10-2) at Minerva HS

2. Manchester (11-1) vs. 3. Poland (10-2) at Louisville HS Leopard Stadium

Region 18

1. Milan Edison (12-0) vs. 5. Eastwood (11-1) at Clyde HS

2. Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 3. Oak Harbor (12-0) at TBD

Region 19

1. Ironton (11-1) vs. 4. Harvest Prep (9-2) at Waverly HS

7. West Muskingum (9-2) vs. 14. Wheelersburg (8-4) at Athens

Region 20

1. Greeneview (12-0) vs. 5. Indian Lake (10-2) at Fairborn HS

2. West Liberty-Salem (11-1) vs. 3. Waynesville (9-3) at Dayton Welcome Stadium Division VI Region 21

1. Kirtland (12-0) vs. 4. Columbia Station (10-2) at Brooklyn HS

2. New Middletown Springfield (10-2) vs. 6. Dalton (9-3) in Marlington

Region 22

1. Hopewell-Loudon (11-0) vs. 4. Hamler Henry (10-2) at Findlay

2. Bluffton (11-1) vs. 3. Ottawa Hills (10-1) at Defiance HS

Region 23

1. Grandview Heights (11-0) vs. 4. Fort Frye (9-3) at Logan HS

2. Galion Northmor (12-0) vs. 3. Ridgewood (11-1) in Newark

Region 24

1. Coldwater (11-1) vs. 5. Elmwood Place (10-2) at Trotwood-Madison

2. Cincinnati Country Day (11-1) vs. 3. Anna (9-3) at Monroe HS Division VII Region 25

5. Warren JFK (10-2) vs. 9. Cuyahoga Heights (7-4) at Grand Valley

2. Hillsdale (11-1) vs. 3. Malvern (11-1) at Perry HS's Wakefield Stadium

Region 26

1. Columbus Grove (12-0) vs. 4. Sycamore Mohawk (10-2) at Fostoria HS

11. Leipzig (8-4) vs. 15. Delphos St. Johns (5-7) in Ottawa-Glandorf

Region 27

1. Danville (10-2) vs. 5. Corning Miller (10-2) at Sheridan HS

2. East (12-0) vs. 3. Conotton Valley (9-3) at Heath HS

Region 28

1. Marion Local (12-0) vs. 4. Ansonia (11-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

2. Minster (10-2) vs. 3. Cincinnati College Prep (9-2) at Sidney HS 2024 www.beaconjournal.com. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beaconjournal.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/11/10/ohio-high-school-football-brackets-ohsaa-playoff-sites-for-round-3/76169013007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos