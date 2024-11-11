Sports
Ohio High School Football Brackets, OHSAA Round 3 Playoff Locations
Here are the complete third-round matchups, with the location of each game, for the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs.
A total of 112 schools, four in each region, remain in the state playoffs. The postseason culminates in OHSAA State Championships. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all the titles have been played there.
Links shown with regional seed. All matches are scheduled for Friday 7:00 PM unless otherwise noted.
OHSAA Football State Playoff Regional Semifinals Schedule
Division I
- Region 1
- 1. Mentor (12-0) vs. 5. Canton McKinley (8-4) at Medina HS
- 3. Perrysburg (10-2) vs. 7. St. Edward (7-5) at Elyria HS
- Region 2
- 5. Hilliard Davidson (8-4) vs. 8. Huber Heights Wayne (7-5) at Miami Trace HS
- 2. Centerville (9-3) vs. 14. Dublin Coffman (4-8) at Springfield HS
- Region 3
- 1. Olentangy Liberty (10-2) vs. 5. Upper Arlington (10-2) at Westerville Central
- 6. Olentangy Berlin (10-2) vs. 7. Pickerington North (10-2) at Columbus DeSales
- Region 4
- 1. Cincinnati Moeller (11-1) vs. 4. Cincinnati Princeton (10-2) at Mason HS
- 2. Lakota West (11-1) vs. 6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9-3) at Cincinnati Princeton
Division II
- Region 5
- 1. Walsh Jesuit (12-0) vs. 4. Austintown Fitch (9-3) at Ravenna HS
- 2. Hoban (10-2) vs. 3. Nordonia (10-2) at Barberton High School
- Region 6
- 1. Avon (12-0) vs. 5. Wadsworth (11-1) at Strongsville High School
- 2. Medina Highland (12-0) vs. 3. Whitehouse Wayne (12-0) at Bellevue HS
- Region 7
- 1. Big Walnut (11-1) vs. 4. Ashland (12-0) at Marion Harding HS
- 3. Massillon (10-2) vs. 7. Teays Valley (8-4) at Zanesville HS
- Region 8
- 1. Cincinnati Anderson (12-0) vs. 5. Cincinnati Mount Healthy (9-2) at Lakota East
- 2. Cincinnati La Salle (10-2) vs. 6. Harrison (10-2) at Hamilton Ross
Division III
- Region 9
- 1. Youngstown Ursulines (11-1) vs. 4. Aurora (11-1) at Hoover HS
- 2. Gilmour Academy (11-1) vs. 3. CVCA (10-2) at Twinsburg HS
- Region 10
- 1. Toledo Central Catholic (11-1) vs. 12. Lexington (7-5) at Tiffin Columbian
- 3. Benedictine (10-2) vs. 7. Padua (7-5) at North Royalton HS
- Region 11
- 1. Columbus Watterson (12-0) vs. 4. Licking Valley (11-1) at Licking Heights HS
- 2. Steubenville (11-0) vs. 11. Dover (9-3) at Carrollton HS
- Region 12
- 4. London (12-0) vs. 8. St. Marys Memorial (10-2) at Piqua HS
- 2. Wapakoneta (12-0) vs. 3. Bellbrook (11-1) at Troy HS
Division IV
- Region 13
- 1. Mentor Lake Catholic (12-0) vs. 5. Glenville (9-3) at Painesville Riverside
- 2. Perry (11-1) vs. 3. Streetsboro (12-0) at Burton Berkshire
- Region 14
- 1. Sandusky Perkins (11-1) vs. 13. Napolean (7-5) at Milbury Lake HS
- 2. Shelby (12-0) vs. 3. Ontario (11-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field
- Region 15
- 1. St. Clairsville (12-0) vs. 13. West Holmes (7-5) at New Philadelphia HS
- 2. Indian Valley (12-0) vs. 3. New Lexington (11-1) at Coshocton HS
- Region 16
- 5. Cincinnati Taft (10-2) vs. 9. Cincinnati Indian Hill (9-3) at Milford HS
- 6. Cleves Taylor (10-2) vs. 10. Kettering Alter (7-5) at Fairfield HS
Division V
- Region 17
- 1. South Range (12-0) vs. 5. Garaway (10-2) at Minerva HS
- 2. Manchester (11-1) vs. 3. Poland (10-2) at Louisville HS Leopard Stadium
- Region 18
- 1. Milan Edison (12-0) vs. 5. Eastwood (11-1) at Clyde HS
- 2. Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 3. Oak Harbor (12-0) at TBD
- Region 19
- 1. Ironton (11-1) vs. 4. Harvest Prep (9-2) at Waverly HS
- 7. West Muskingum (9-2) vs. 14. Wheelersburg (8-4) at Athens
- Region 20
- 1. Greeneview (12-0) vs. 5. Indian Lake (10-2) at Fairborn HS
- 2. West Liberty-Salem (11-1) vs. 3. Waynesville (9-3) at Dayton Welcome Stadium
Division VI
- Region 21
- 1. Kirtland (12-0) vs. 4. Columbia Station (10-2) at Brooklyn HS
- 2. New Middletown Springfield (10-2) vs. 6. Dalton (9-3) in Marlington
- Region 22
- 1. Hopewell-Loudon (11-0) vs. 4. Hamler Henry (10-2) at Findlay
- 2. Bluffton (11-1) vs. 3. Ottawa Hills (10-1) at Defiance HS
- Region 23
- 1. Grandview Heights (11-0) vs. 4. Fort Frye (9-3) at Logan HS
- 2. Galion Northmor (12-0) vs. 3. Ridgewood (11-1) in Newark
- Region 24
- 1. Coldwater (11-1) vs. 5. Elmwood Place (10-2) at Trotwood-Madison
- 2. Cincinnati Country Day (11-1) vs. 3. Anna (9-3) at Monroe HS
Division VII
- Region 25
- 5. Warren JFK (10-2) vs. 9. Cuyahoga Heights (7-4) at Grand Valley
- 2. Hillsdale (11-1) vs. 3. Malvern (11-1) at Perry HS's Wakefield Stadium
- Region 26
- 1. Columbus Grove (12-0) vs. 4. Sycamore Mohawk (10-2) at Fostoria HS
- 11. Leipzig (8-4) vs. 15. Delphos St. Johns (5-7) in Ottawa-Glandorf
- Region 27
- 1. Danville (10-2) vs. 5. Corning Miller (10-2) at Sheridan HS
- 2. East (12-0) vs. 3. Conotton Valley (9-3) at Heath HS
- Region 28
- 1. Marion Local (12-0) vs. 4. Ansonia (11-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium
- 2. Minster (10-2) vs. 3. Cincinnati College Prep (9-2) at Sidney HS
|
