Women's tennis wraps up Rainow Wahine Fall Invitational





HONOLULU–The University of Hawaii women's tennis team completed the Rainbow Wahine Invitational on Sunday at the UH Tennis Complex. The 'Bows completed the suspended games starting Friday before starting their Sunday games. Hawai'i finished strong by winning eleven singles matches and all five doubles matches on the day. Hawaiis Nikola Homolkova And Joel Lance ended their suspended matches with straight-set wins to lead the 'Bows'. Rookie Makeila Nepomuceno fought back to win a third set super tie-breaker against Shivaani Selvan of the Air Forces, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-5). UHs Emma Forgac fell in her first set but won the second and then pulled away in the third set with a super tie-breaker, beating Sofia Mavor of Air Force 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-3) . Hawai'i won their doubles matches on Sunday. Allaire Berl And Jazzlyn Miyamura closed their match, defeating AF's Carissa Holguin and Joselyn Limbago 6-4. UHs Hanna Galindo and Nepomuceno held off the Falcons' Alexis Odom and Maya Michalski on a break, 6-4. Peppi Ramstedt And Sheena Masuda doubled Air Forces Arianna Van Hoiweling and Nadia Kojonroj 6-3, while both Ana Vilcek and Homolkova, Lanz and Forgac both held on and won by a break. Vilcek and Homolkova defeated Mavor/Selvan 6-4 and Lanz/Forgacknock defeated Carissa Holguin and Joselyn Limbago 7-5. In the final singles matches of the tournament, all seven of UH's wins came in straight sets against the Falcons. Nepomuceno defeated Van Housling 6-4, 6-2. Berledge defeated Giovanna Sanchirico 6-1, 7-6 (3). Miyamura cruised past Holguin, 6-3, 6-1, while HOmolkova cruised past Air Force's Odom, 6-1, 6-3. UH's Ramstedt defeated Kojonroj 6-3, 6-3, while UH's Masudablanked Limbago in the second set 6-3, 6-0. Lanz defeated Mavor 6-4, 6-3. The Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational rounds out the team's fall schedule. The 'Bows will next host the Rainbow Wahine Spring Invitational on Jan. 3 at the UH Tennis Complex to open their 2025 season. Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitation

UH Tennis Complex – Honolulu, O'ahu

Sunday November 10, 2024 Completed matches from Friday

Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) sure. Shivaani Selvan (AF), 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-5)

Nikola Homolkova (UH)final Arianna Van Houweling (AF), 6-2, 6-3

Nadia Cojonro (AF) def. Ana Vilcek (UH), 7-6 (8), 4-6, 1-0 (11-9)

Joel Lance Certainly. Maya Michalski (AF), 6-1, 7-5

Alexis Odom (AF) def Peppi Ramstedt (UH), 1-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7)

Giovanna Sanchirico (AF) def. Sheena Masuda 7-5, 6-0

Emma Forgac (UH) sure. Sofia Mavor (AF), 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-3) Doubles:

Allaire Berl / Jazzlyn Miyamura (UH) defeated Carissa Holguin/Joselyn Limbago 6-4

Hanna Galindo / Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) sure. Alexis Odom/Maya Michalski (AF), 6-4

Peppi Ramstedt / Sheena Masuda (UH) final Arianna Van Houweling/Nadia Kojonroj (AF), 6-3

Ana Vilcek / Nikola Homolkova (UH) sure. Sofia Mavor/Shivaani Selvan (AF), 6-4

Joel Lance / Emma Forgac (UH) sure. Carissa Holguin/Joselyn Limbago (AF). 7-5 Singles Maya Michalski (AF) def. Hanna Galindo (UH), 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8)

Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) final Arianna Van Houseling (AF), 6-4, 6-2

Allaire Berl (UH) sure. Giovanna Sanchirico (AF), 6-1, 7-6 (3)

Jazzlyn Miyamura (UH) sure. Carissa Holguin (AF), 6-3, 6-1

Shivanani Selvan (AF) def. Emma Forgac (UH), 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6)

Nikola Homolkova (UH) sure. Alexis Odom (AF) 6-1, 6-3

Peppi Ramstedt especially Nadia Cojonro (AF), 6-3, 6-3

Sheena Masuda (UH) sure. Joselyn Limbago (AF), 6-3, 6-0

Joel Lance (UH) sure. Sofia Mavor (AF), 6-4, 6-3 #HawaiiWTEN

