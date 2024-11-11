Barbora Krejcikova: Tennis analyst Jon Wertheim taken off air for comment about Wimbledon champion's forehead | American news





A tennis analyst has been taken off air after making “very regrettable comments” about the performance of Wimbledon champion Barbara Krejcikova. Jon Wertheim, a prominent American tennis journalist, made a comment that was broadcast on the American TV network Tennis Channel about the forehead of the world number 10. He has since apologized. Krejcikova called him out for what she called “reporting that focused on my appearance rather than my performance.” The Czech player, 28, won the women's singles final at Wimbledon in July this year and the French Open in 2021. Image:

Krejcikova won the women's singles final at Wimbledon against Jasmine Paolini in July. Image: Reuters



This week she took part in the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she lost to China's Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals on Friday. Apparently unaware that he was on the air, Wertheim, a prominent American tennis journalist, said of Krejcikova: “Who do you think I am, Barbora Krejcikova? Look at the forehead when Krejcikova and Zheng enter the court.” The clip was circulated on social media and in response to the incident, Krejcikova wrote on “As an athlete who has dedicated himself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this kind of unprofessional commentary. This isn't the first time something like this has happened in the sports world. “I have often chosen not to say anything, but I believe it is time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.” X

Allow cookies once She added: “These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication that all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis very much and I want it to be represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level. “

Wertheim has now been taken off the air "indefinitely" by Tennis Channel. The network, which called the comment "inappropriate," said it "holds its employees to a standard of respect for others at all times, a standard that was not met at this time." Wertheim, who also works for Sports Illustrated and is a correspondent for the CBS news show 60 Minutes, posted an apology to X

